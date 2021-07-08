Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Super Lawyers® Selects 3 Kershaw, Cook & Talley Attorneys For 2021 Edition

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kershaw, Cook & Talley is a complex litigation and personal injury practice, nationally recognized for its groundbreaking work on behalf of individuals injured by negligence. The latest of this acclaim comes from Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, which has recognized three of the firm's attorneys in its 2021 register for the area of Sacramento:

  • William A. Kershaw (Super Lawyers® 2005-2021)
  • Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
  • Consumer Law
  • Employment Litigation: Plaintiff
  • Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
  • Stuart C. Talley (Super Lawyers® 2015-2021)
  • Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
  • Employment Litigation: Plaintiff
  • Consumer Law
  • Elder Law
  • Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
  • Ian J. Barlow ( ﻿﻿Rising Stars 2015-2019; Super Lawyers® 2020-2021)
  • Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
  • Consumer Law
  • Employment & Labor: Employee

No more than 5% of all the nation's practicing attorneys are honored in Super Lawyers® every year. To earn a listing, attorneys must be nominated by a third party and pass two rigorous reviews: one by Super Lawyers® and one by their top-rated peers. Categories on which attorneys are evaluated include past case results, representative clients, pro bono work, education, work experience, and more.

Super Lawyers® designed its patented multiphase selection process to curate a high-quality directory of vetted attorneys for those in need of legal representation. As such, it lists attorneys from more than 70 areas of legal practice, as well as from small, medium, and large firms. Due to its high standards and unbiased nature, Super Lawyers® is well respected in the legal community. It is, therefore, a great honor to be repeatedly selected to Super Lawyers®.

Attorney William "Bill" Kershaw has been listed in Super Lawyers® since 2005, its second edition. As the managing partner of Kershaw, Cook & Talley, he has helped countless clients over his more than 40 years of practice. Attorney Stuart Talley is also a partner at the firm and has been selected to Super Lawyers® since 2015. He has confidently guided clients through complex litigation time and again, obtaining the compensation they need to move forward with their lives. The newest firm partner, Attorney Ian Barlow, has been honored by Super Lawyers® for a second consecutive year due to his premier skill in advocating for injured clients. He was previously honored with Rising Stars recognition, the Super Lawyers® register reserved for early career attorneys, from 2015 to 2019.

Located in Sacramento, Kershaw, Cook & Talley puts clients' needs first. No case is too big or too small for its attorney team. To date, the firm has recovered more than $1 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. Visit kctlegal.com to learn more about how Kershaw, Cook & Talley can help you. Find more information about Super Lawyers® at superlawyers.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-lawyers-selects-3-kershaw-cook--talley-attorneys-for-2021-edition-301328279.html

SOURCE Kershaw, Cook & Talley

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
926
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Compensation#Super Lawyers#Kershaw Cook Talley#Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

JBA Lawyer Referral Service: Speak to an attorney for $50

If you think you might need legal representation and want to find out for sure, the Jacksonville Bar Association can help. For a $50 administrative fee, the JBA Lawyer Referral Service offers a 30-minute consultation with an association member who can answer questions. Legal issues that may be discussed include...
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Belleau makes Super Lawyers listing

AUBURN — James E. Belleau from the firm Trafton Matzen Belleau & Frenette has been selected for the 2021 New England Super Lawyers List in the area of General Civil Litigation. Attorney Belleau’s practice concentrates on civil and business litigation as well as construction, commercial and municipal law. He also...
TV & Videosskooknews.com

O’Connor Law’s Attorneys named Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

O’Connor Law has announced that Attorney Michael J. O’Connor has been named a Super Lawyer and Attorney Valeen D. Hykes and Attorney James M. O’Connor have received the honor of Rising Stars. Attorney Michael J. O’Connor has been named a 2021 Super Lawyer for Workers’ Compensation. Attorney O’Connor was first...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Super Lawyers® Lists Bostwick, Peterson In 2021 Edition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers®, marking an 18 th year of acclaim for Bostwick and a 16 th year for Peterson. A Thomson Reuters subsidiary, Super...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

David A. Domina Selected To Super Lawyers® Guide For 15th Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of Domina Law Group David A. Domina has been listed in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers® for his premier advocacy skills in Omaha, Nebraska in the following categories:. Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff. Civil Litigation: Plaintiff. Business Litigation. Defective Products Litigation.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

ARMSTRONG TEASDALE LLP: Armstrong Teasdale Attorneys Named 2021 Mountain States Super Lawyers®

Armstrong Teasdale LLP issued the following announcement on July 14. Armstrong Teasdale proudly announces that Las Vegas Partners Jeffrey Barr, Tracy DiFillippo and Kevin Stolworthy and Salt Lake City Partner Brennan Moss have been named 2021 Mountain States Super Lawyers®. They are among the dozens of Armstrong Teasdale attorneys ranked annually by Super Lawyers in jurisdictions throughout the U.S.
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Reuters

Trial lawyers' group gains new president in Beasley Allen attorney

(Reuters) - The American Association for Justice has sworn in Beasley Allen principal Navan Ward as its 75th president, making him the second minority lawyer to hold the role. Ward, who is based in Atlanta, said he plans to build on the organization's existing diversity efforts and extend them "beyond the walls of AAJ" to members' law firms, local bar associations and communities.
Troy, MIlegalnews.com

Mantese Honigman attorney receives Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award

Douglas L. Toering, a partner with Mantese Honigman, P.C. in Troy, has been named the recipient of the 15th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Berg named super lawyer

NEW ULM – Attorney Jeremy M. Berg of Blethen Berens has been named a 2021 “Super Lawyer” by Super Lawyers magazine. Berg is a managing partner at the New Ulm office of Blethen Berens. He focuses his practice on the areas of estate and trust planning and administration, elder law, real estate transactions, business, and agricultural law, and is a licensed title insurance agent.
LawLaw.com

Attorneys and Adderall: Disciplinary Case Shines Spotlight on Drug's Benign Image and Popularity Among Lawyers

The case of a former McCarter & English attorney who was arrested for possession of Adderall highlights attitudes that foster use of the drug by lawyers and law students. The New Jersey Supreme Court issued a censure for Michael Collins Smith on July 8 after he pleaded guilty to possessing Adderall without a prescription. For Smith, the censure was a lucky break, since the Disciplinary Review Board had recommended a three-month suspension.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Biz buzz: Luros selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars list

Mary Luros has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2021, for the ninth year in a row. Luros is an attorney at Hudson & Luros, LLP and helps clients address business and corporate legal issues. She also assists clients regarding estate planning and probate and intellectual property issues.
Florida Stateormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond lawyer selected to Florida Top 50 Women Super Lawyers list

Kelly H. Chanfrau, partner at Chanfrau & Chanfrau, has been selected to the Florida Top 50 Women Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
Florida StateTampa Bay News Wire

Icard Merrill Attorneys Named t 2021 Florida Super Lawyers

SARASOTA, FL – Icard Merrill is pleased to announce that seven of the firm’s attorneys have been selected to the list of 2021 Florida Super Lawyersâ and Rising Stars. Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice, attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Politicsbuckscountyherald.com

Thompson Reuters Super Lawyers, Rising Stars named

The following attorneys have been included in the 2021 Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers and Rising Stars list. The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state. Rising Stars recognizes 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state who are under age 40 or in practice for less than 10 years. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy