Super Lawyers® Selects 3 Kershaw, Cook & Talley Attorneys For 2021 Edition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kershaw, Cook & Talley is a complex litigation and personal injury practice, nationally recognized for its groundbreaking work on behalf of individuals injured by negligence. The latest of this acclaim comes from Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, which has recognized three of the firm's attorneys in its 2021 register for the area of Sacramento:

William A. Kershaw (Super Lawyers® 2005-2021)

Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff

Consumer Law

Employment Litigation: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Stuart C. Talley (Super Lawyers® 2015-2021)

Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff

Employment Litigation: Plaintiff

Consumer Law

Elder Law

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Ian J. Barlow ( ﻿﻿Rising Stars 2015-2019; Super Lawyers® 2020-2021)

Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff

Consumer Law

Employment & Labor: Employee

No more than 5% of all the nation's practicing attorneys are honored in Super Lawyers® every year. To earn a listing, attorneys must be nominated by a third party and pass two rigorous reviews: one by Super Lawyers® and one by their top-rated peers. Categories on which attorneys are evaluated include past case results, representative clients, pro bono work, education, work experience, and more.

Super Lawyers® designed its patented multiphase selection process to curate a high-quality directory of vetted attorneys for those in need of legal representation. As such, it lists attorneys from more than 70 areas of legal practice, as well as from small, medium, and large firms. Due to its high standards and unbiased nature, Super Lawyers® is well respected in the legal community. It is, therefore, a great honor to be repeatedly selected to Super Lawyers®.

Attorney William "Bill" Kershaw has been listed in Super Lawyers® since 2005, its second edition. As the managing partner of Kershaw, Cook & Talley, he has helped countless clients over his more than 40 years of practice. Attorney Stuart Talley is also a partner at the firm and has been selected to Super Lawyers® since 2015. He has confidently guided clients through complex litigation time and again, obtaining the compensation they need to move forward with their lives. The newest firm partner, Attorney Ian Barlow, has been honored by Super Lawyers® for a second consecutive year due to his premier skill in advocating for injured clients. He was previously honored with Rising Stars recognition, the Super Lawyers® register reserved for early career attorneys, from 2015 to 2019.

Located in Sacramento, Kershaw, Cook & Talley puts clients' needs first. No case is too big or too small for its attorney team. To date, the firm has recovered more than $1 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. Visit kctlegal.com to learn more about how Kershaw, Cook & Talley can help you. Find more information about Super Lawyers® at superlawyers.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-lawyers-selects-3-kershaw-cook--talley-attorneys-for-2021-edition-301328279.html

SOURCE Kershaw, Cook & Talley