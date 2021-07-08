Business News

Cancel
Agricultural producers with crop insurance may hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prevented-planting payment. Previously cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after Nov. 1, otherwise the payment was reduced by 65 percent.

