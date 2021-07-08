Business News

The views expressed are those of the individual authors and not necessarily those of DTN, its management or employees. DTN's recent article on treated seed correctly states that the use of treated seed has grown steadily over the past decade. These innovative tools have been widely adopted by growers for good reason -- not only are they highly effective, but their extremely targeted, precise approach allows them to be a critical component of safe integrated pest management (IPM) practices and reduces the need for farmers to apply products over the entire field -- resulting in benefits for both growers and the environment. Most importantly, it is an important tool to protect valuable seed from soil born pests and disease through germination and emergence. On behalf of ASTA's members, I want to take this opportunity to provide context and clarity on several key points that are essential to a full understanding of this topic.