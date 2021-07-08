Erie County Community College Welcomes President Dr. Christopher Gray
On Thursday, July 8, 2021 the Erie County Community College Board introduced the first President of the Erie County Community College Dr. Christopher Gray. The Erie County Community College Board of Trustees, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, as well as Chairman of the County Council Carl Anderson III gathered for a small audience to present the new President of the Erie County Community College at the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.www.eriereader.com
