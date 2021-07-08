Schafer: The biggest transfer of wealth in history is underway, for some
"The greatest wealth transfer in modern history has begun," said the Wall Street Journal at the start of the long July 4th weekend. Maybe you can fault the Journal for being too dramatic for a simple finance story, but it had its facts lined up. Citing the work of a consultant, the paper reported that by 2042, the baby boomers and other older Americans might hand over about $70 trillion, by far most of it going to their heirs.www.startribune.com
