Candle-lite Company Celebrates Ecommerce Website

BLUE ASH, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Candle-lite Company announced the official launch of their shoppable Candle-lite.com website, marking the first time in the company's 180 year history that consumers are able to now order Candle-lite products online and ship directly to them. Candle-lite.com has been redesigned with a new look that provides an easier, faster, and better shopping experience. All Candle-lite fan-favorite brands (Candle-lite, Essential Elements, and CLCo) are available to purchase in many different fragrance options, sizes, wick counts, and bundles, with new releases and online exclusives coming soon.

Of the company's exciting new launch, VP of Sales and Marketing Teena Carter said, "We are excited to officially launch the new Candle-lite.com website. An e-commerce enabled website presents incredible opportunities for our business and our brands, but we are most excited to offer our loyal customers another way to shop for their favorite Candle-lite products."

In addition to the exciting, new ecommerce/direct-to-consumer shopping capability, top features and notable changes of the all-new Candle-lite.com include:

Comprehensive catalog of 80+ products available to buy now

Exclusive new releases, flash sales, discounts, and promotions for email subscribers

Free shipping for all orders over $50

Interactive fragrance quiz to help shoppers identify which fragrances best suit their mood, needs, and wants

Candle and home fragrance performance tips & tricks

For questions or inquiries about the new Candle-lite.com website, contact Kali Kuhnash, Senior Marketing Manager kkuhnash@candle-lite.com .

About the Candle-lite Company: Founded in 1840 by Thomas Emery as Emery Candle Division of Emery Industries, Candle-lite has grown from a door-to-door candle selling company to America's original and oldest candle manufacturer, producing millions candles annually at one of the largest candle manufacturing facilities in the world! Candle-lite boasts 6 unique home fragrance lines with filled glass, pillar, votive, tealight, wax melt, and seasonal options. All Candle-lite products are phthalate-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, lead-free, feature a natural wick, and are poured in the USA at their Leesburg, OH facility. New fragrances are released every year and are carefully curated, blended, created, and selected by their expert in-house team of fragrance, industry, and consumer experts.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candle-lite-company-celebrates-ecommerce-website-301328301.html

SOURCE Candle-lite