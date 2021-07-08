Cancel
NBA’s James Harden frisked in Paris, Lil Baby arrested (videos)

By Terry Shropshire
Lil Baby at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago. (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Rapper Lil Baby and NBA superstar James Harden were accosted by local police in Paris. Lil Baby was reportedly arrested.

Baby and Harden were in the marquee French city for Paris Fashion Week. An eyewitness video shows the pair with their crew when authorities happened upon them and demanded to frisk them.

James is perplexed by the stop and can be audibly heard saying “I don’t understand” as one officer pats down his upper torso, but he doesn’t resist.

A second video shows an officer holding up a vaping device and inspecting its contents, according to TMZ.

One photo shows Lil Baby in the back of a police van with his hands behind his back. The publication states that local reports are that Baby and three others were arrested on charges related to marijuana.

Reportedly, approximately 20 grams of marijuana was confiscated.

The police department in Paris would only say this is an active investigation and won’t comment further until it is complete.

This is not how the trip was supposed to end as promising as it was in the beginning, as recorded by Harden.

