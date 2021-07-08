Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, SLCT, TGRF, FFWM, BXS, O; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Altabancorp (ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger, Select Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of Select Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Select Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TGR Financial, Inc.(OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TGR Financial, Inc. TGR Financial shareholders are expected to receive First Foundation common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cadence Bancorporation. Upon completion of the merger, BancorpSouth shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company. If you are a BancorpSouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Realty Income Corporation (O) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with VEREIT, Inc. VEREIT shareholders are expected to receive Realty Income stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, Realty Income shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of both Realty Income and SpinCo, a spin-off of substantially all of the office properties of Realty Income and VEREIT. If you are a Realty Income shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-alta-slct-tgrf-ffwm-bxs-o-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301328144.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
931
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffwm#Bxs#Ffwm#Bxs#Altabancorp#Glacier Bancorp Inc#Select Bancorp#First Bancorp#Otcqx#Tgrf#First Foundation Inc#Tgr Financial Series A#First Foundation#Tgr Financial Inc#Bancorpsouth Bank#Cadence Bancorporation#Realty Income Corporation#Vereit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Score Media And Gaming Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SCR

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) resulting from allegations that theScore may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased theScore securities...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report to determine whether certain Array officers and directors violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Array purports to be one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects.
BusinessBusiness Wire

PIEDMONT LITHIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Piedmont Lithium Inc. on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) on behalf of Piedmont Lithium stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Piedmont Lithium has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BLUECITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BlueCity Holdings Limited And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with BlueCity's July 8, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until September 17, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ORPH Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Orphazyme A/S Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or "the Company") (ORPH) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired (1) Orphazyme American depositary shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 29, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Orphazyme securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/orph.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Petroteq Energy Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or "the Company") (OTC PINK: PQEFF) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or "the Company") (OTC: RCAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, for damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 2, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (FREQ) - Get Report securities from November 16, 2020 through March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. - CCAC

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. ("CCAC" or the "Company") ( CCAC ) relating to its proposed merger with Quanergy Systems. Under the terms of the agreement, CCAC will acquire Quanergy through a reverse merger, with Quanergy emerging as a publicly traded company.
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Reliant Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, July,16,2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("Reliant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RBNC) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by United Community Banks, Inc. ("United") (NASDAQ: UCBI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United stock for each Reliant share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $30.30 based upon United's July 15, 2021 closing price of $30.79. The transaction is valued at approximately $517 million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.

Comments / 0

Community Policy