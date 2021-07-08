Cancel
Exclaimer Recognized As A Finalist Of 2021 Microsoft Customer Experience Partner Of The Year

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer Group today announced it has been named a finalist of the Customer Experience 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are honored and delighted to be recognized for our customer experience efforts in this year's Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," declared Daniel Richardson, Chief Technical Officer at Exclaimer. "At Exclaimer, we understand that it is important to deliver an exceptional quality of customer service alongside outstanding email signature management solutions. This is why our Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) is consistently above 97%, well above the industry average for other SaaS solution providers. We truly believe this is one of the principal reasons why so many choose Exclaimer as their email signature solution vendor of choice."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Exclaimer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Customer Experience.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge outstanding successes and innovations by partners in over 100 countries and in a wide variety of categories, including partner competencies, cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit and social impact. The Customer Experience Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who is dedicated to building and responding to customer interactions in a way that meets or exceeds customer needs, expectations, and satisfaction.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

About Exclaimer

For 20 years, Exclaimer has been the recognized category leader in email signature solutions for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Exchange. Exclaimer solutions enable companies to manage their employees' email signatures centrally and deliver consistent branding, promotions, disclaimers and compliance statements, while substantially cutting admin overheads.

Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, Exclaimer's solutions are used by over 45,000 customers in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, NBC, Bank of America, Sonepar, Greif, 10 Downing Street, the BBC, the Government of Canada, the Academy Awards, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes.

The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, visit www.exclaimer.com.

Media contacts Maria Dahlqvist CantonVP MarketingExclaimer Group Phone: +44 (0) 1252 53142Email: maria.canton@exclaimer.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclaimer-recognized-as-a-finalist-of-2021-microsoft-customer-experience-partner-of-the-year-301327878.html

SOURCE Exclaimer

