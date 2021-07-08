Cancel
Nashville, TN

Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe to Reopen 16 Months After Pandemic Closed Its Doors

By Joseph Hudak
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 14 days ago
Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe closed its doors on March 13th, 2020, another music venue unable to operate during the pandemic. But the tiny listening room’s case was even more acute than some clubs: The Bluebird, where budding songwriters try out new material right in the center of the fans, is built on intimacy.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

