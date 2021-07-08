Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Protiviti Recognized As A Finalist For 2021 Microsoft Global Partner Of The Year Awards

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the SAP on Azure category for its solution to a client's need to migrate its enterprise-wide data platform to the cloud. Protiviti was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology during the past year.

These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers.

Specifically, Protiviti was recognized for providing an outstanding solution and services in SAP on Microsoft Azure to California-based Graton Resort and Casino that needed to migrate and re-platform its entire enterprise data warehouse. With a compressed schedule to meet, the tribal and casino leadership turned to Protiviti to migrate their legacy data warehouse to SAP HANA on Microsoft Azure. As a result, Graton Resort and Casino was able to make data-driven business decisions and forecasts, including real-time decisions on the casino floor. This allowed for the ability to provide highly customized customer loyalty programs and offers, significantly driving revenue and profitability. The flexibility and elastic nature of Microsoft Azure was the best vehicle to ensure the agility that Protiviti needed for a complex data and content migration under tight timelines.

"The SAP on Microsoft Azure solution we developed for our client Graton Resort and Casino is one we believe quickly adapts to the needs of many organizations looking to transition to a cloud-based data environment," said Evelyn Zabo, a Protiviti managing director and Microsoft Alliance lead. "Our strong relationship with Microsoft over more than a decade has been instrumental in our ability to offer and implement agile and innovative solutions for our clients' most pressing technology challenges."

The 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards honorees were chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from over 100 countries worldwide. "I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

Protiviti was previously recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in 2020 for social impact and in 2019 for diversity and inclusion. Learn more about Protiviti's SAP consulting services and Microsoft consulting services.

About ProtivitiProtiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 ® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 ® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (RHI) - Get Report. Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-recognized-as-a-finalist-for-2021-microsoft-global-partner-of-the-year-awards-301327847.html

SOURCE Protiviti

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
928
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Microsoft Azure#Microsoft Partner Of#Sap#Graton Resort#Casino#Microsoft Alliance#Global Partner Solutions#Channel Sales#Channel Chief#Protivitiprotiviti#Fortune 1000#Fortune Global 500#Rhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Trademarks
Related
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft boosts cloud security protection with CloudKnox acquisition

Microsoft has acquired CloudKnox Security, an identity and access management (IAM) start-up that caters to the sensibilities of the modern cloud computing environment. “Since IT modernization often spans multiple clouds, cloud security and identity are top of mind for most of our customers. Modern identity security needs to protect all users and resources consistently across multicloud and hybrid cloud environments,” wrote Joy Chik, corporate vice president of Microsoft Identity in a blog post announcing the acquisition.
Businessautomationworld.com

Google and Litmus Expand Edge-to-Cloud Partnership

As the use of cloud and edge computing technologies proliferated throughout industry, one thing became clear—it’s not whether you’ll use cloud or edge computing, but how you’ll combine the two. Both technologies are needed in manufacturing and processing industry applications because they are used to address different purposes. Feedback from Automation World readers indicates that cloud computing is more typically used to process aggregated production data for longer-term strategic analysis and planning, whereas edge computing is used more for real-time analysis of specific equipment or system performance.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Disruptor explains IBM-Cisco alliance

Monitoring all of the components in a customer’s interaction with digitized broker channels is an example of how a company can take advantage of the 25-year-old IBM-Cisco Systems Inc. strategic relationship, according to an insurance vendor user. Automated, direct-to-customer channels, where customers don’t interact at all with company employees, can...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Cloud Foundry Foundation Opens Worldwide Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, kicked off the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit today, featuring news on the latest release of cf-for-k8s (Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes), new community organizational structure, as well as news from MinIO, SAP and VMware.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
Businesschannele2e.com

Wipro Bets $1 Billion on Cloud Services Consulting Business, Plans Acquisitions

Global IT consulting company Wipro has launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, which includes a commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. Still, it’s difficult to put the $1 billion, three-year commitment into proper context. Wipro did not say what percentage...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google Looker gets Azure support, API explorer

A day after its Security Summit, Google announced new features heading to Looker, the business intelligence platform it acquired in 2019 for $2.6 billion. The newest version of Looker — Looker 21 — introduces a revamped portal and extension framework as well as support for hosting on Microsoft Azure. Looker...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft acquires startup CloudKnox for its multicloud cybersecurity platform

Microsoft Corp. today said that it’s buying CloudKnox Security Inc., a venture-backed startup with a cybersecurity platform designed to reduce the risk of breaches in enterprises’ public cloud environments. The deal will strengthen Microsoft’s multicloud capabilities in a time when its top rivals are also expanding their focus on this...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Wipro invests $1B in cloud transformation capabilities and launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Wipro announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Microsoft Azure Joins NIH STRIDES Cloud Computing Program

NEW YORK – Microsoft's Azure cloud platform has joined the US National Institutes of Health's Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability program, NIH announced Tuesday. According to Microsoft, the company will offer cloud services including Azure's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to NIH and NIH-funded...
Softwareaithority.com

“Aureus Tech Systems and Swiss Re Transform Conventional CRM Into a 360° Next Gen Customer Engagement Management Solution Using Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI”

Microsoft releases the case study “Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Transforms its CRM into a 360-degree, Next-gen CEM Solution with Aureus.” In the case study, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions (CorSo), the primary insurance arm of Swiss Re Group, selected digital transformation and product engineering company, Aureus Tech Systems, as its technology partner to leverage Microsoft technology to build CorSo’s Next Generation Customer Engagement platform.
Businessaustinnews.net

Tada Cognitive Solutions Named a 2021 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner

Tada recognized in 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management. STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Tada Cognitive Solutions (Tada), the revolutionary platform with groundbreaking Digital Duplicate™ technology that enables collaboration, orchestration and visibility across the entire enterprise supply chain ecosystem, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management report.
Businessaithority.com

Amperity Recognized by CRN as 2021 Emerging Cloud Vendor

Innovative CDP Platform Wins SIIA CODiE Award; Company Named Best for Career Growth by Comparably. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Amperity to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category. In addition to this prestigious recognition, the company also announced that its high-performance, multi-patented CDP technology was named the Best Customer Data Platform of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Comparably has also named Amperity as one of the “Best Companies for Career Growth” in their Small and Mid-Size Companies category.
Businessaithority.com

Virtuozzo Acquires OnApp, Enabling More Comprehensive Intuitive Cloud Infrastructure Solutions for Service Providers

Virtuozzo’s mission is to help shape the future of the cloud by empowering service providers with comprehensive, high performance, flexible and easy-to-use cloud infrastructure solutions supporting private, public and hybrid cloud use cases. To that end, Virtuozzo, a global leader in high-efficiency virtualization and hyperconverged software solutions, announced it is acquiring OnApp, a London-based software company focused on cloud solutions for service providers. The acquisition augments Virtuozzo’s existing cloud IaaS and PaaS products while expanding its regional market reach.
Marketsaithority.com

Cloud Services Market Will Accelerate To 24% Growth Rate Through 2024 As Hyperscalers And Non-Hyperscalers Battle For Market Share—Everest Group

Hyperscalers Will Seize More Of Enterprise IT Spend, But Other Infrastructure Vendors Will Continue To Be Relevant. Hyperscale public cloud providers have experienced growth rates exceeding 30% for the past few years, and their appetite for enterprise IT spend remains insatiable. Everest Group predicts hyperscalers—namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure—will seize more of enterprise IT spend as the cloud services market accelerates to 24% compound annual growth rate through 2024. However, enterprises will continue to demand a diverse vendor portfolio to avoid lock-in, address data security and governance concerns, build innovative consumption and commercial models, and take advantage of vendors’ unique strengths.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
Celina, TXfranchising.com

EY Announces Stacey Hess of Sign Gypsies as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award Finalist

July 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // CELINA, Texas - Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Stacey Hess, President and CEO of Sign Gypsies, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).

Comments / 0

Community Policy