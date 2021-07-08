Cancel
Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market (2020 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fine pixel pitch LED displays market was valued at US$ 1,535.50 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,490.84 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.27% during 2020-2028.The center-to-center distance between LED clusters or pixels is termed as pixel pitch, which is measured in millimetres; typically, fine pixel pitch is less than 3mm. Fine pixel pitch LED displays comprise tiles of closely placed arrays of LEDs. The fine pixel pitch LEDs confer superior resolution than LED displays with pixel pitch above 4 mm. Therefore, the fine pixel pitch LEDs are finding applications in different segments, including government and public, aerospace & defense, retail, and control rooms and monitoring. As per an article published in 2020 by DOIT VISION, the global fine pixel pitch LED display market is growing with time. The future market is based on regional demands, type availability, manufacturers' performance, and application range of the pixel pitch LED display screens. Owing to their superior quality and versatility, fine pixel pitch LED displays are ideal for any organization interested in upgrading their facilities.The fine pixel pitch LED displays market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into up to 3 mm and 2 mm to 1 mm. In 2020, the 2 mm to 1 mm segment accounted for a larger market share. In terms of application, the market is categorized into broadcast screens, digital signage, control rooms and monitoring, visualization and simulation, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Geographically, the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the APAC segment accounted for a significant share in the global market.According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries including electronics, semiconductor, and manufacturing. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is impacting the growth of the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market as they are the major supply sources for fine pixel pitch LED displays products and solutions. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various LED products. However, the trend of broadcasting and awareness screen at hospitals, public places, and government offices will help in regaining the significance of fine pixel pitch LED displays post lockdown. There will be a gradual increase in the number of LED walls at public places for circulating information to combat against COVID-19, which is further expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Major players operating in the global carbide tools market include Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; Daktronics; NanoLumens; PixelFLEX; SHENZHEN ABSEN OPTOELECTRONIC CO., LTD; SiliconCore Technology Inc.; Shenzhen AOTO Electronics; Unilumin; LEYARD; and NEC Display Solutions Ltd. Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market.
  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automated waste collection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions 5. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Surge in Adoption of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays in Developing Countries5.1.2 Increasing Use of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays in Events, Advertising, and Smart City Applications5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays and Lack of Knowledge5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Emerging Applications of Flexible LED Displays with Fine Pixel Pitch5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Ultra-Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays - Global Market Analysis6.1 Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Overview6.2 Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market, by Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 UPTO 3mm7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 UPTO 3mm: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 2mm to 1mm7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 2mm to 1mm: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)8.3 Broadcast Screens8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Broadcast Screens: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Digital Signage8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Digital Signage: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Control Rooms and Monitoring8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Control Rooms and Monitoring: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Visualization and Simulation8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Visualization and Simulation: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.7 Others8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Others: Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia Pacific10.5 Middle East and Africa10.6 South America 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative 12. Company Profiles12.1 Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Daktronics12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 NanoLumens12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 PixelFLEX12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 SHENZHEN ABSEN OPTOELECTRONIC CO.,LTD12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 SiliconCore Technology Inc.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Shenzhen AOTO Electronics12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Unilumin12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 LEYARD12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdajz4

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fine-pixel-pitch-led-displays-market-2020-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301328077.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

