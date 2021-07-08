Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market (2020 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fine pixel pitch LED displays market was valued at US$ 1,535.50 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,490.84 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.27% during 2020-2028.The center-to-center distance between LED clusters or pixels is termed as pixel pitch, which is measured in millimetres; typically, fine pixel pitch is less than 3mm. Fine pixel pitch LED displays comprise tiles of closely placed arrays of LEDs. The fine pixel pitch LEDs confer superior resolution than LED displays with pixel pitch above 4 mm. Therefore, the fine pixel pitch LEDs are finding applications in different segments, including government and public, aerospace & defense, retail, and control rooms and monitoring. As per an article published in 2020 by DOIT VISION, the global fine pixel pitch LED display market is growing with time. The future market is based on regional demands, type availability, manufacturers' performance, and application range of the pixel pitch LED display screens. Owing to their superior quality and versatility, fine pixel pitch LED displays are ideal for any organization interested in upgrading their facilities.The fine pixel pitch LED displays market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into up to 3 mm and 2 mm to 1 mm. In 2020, the 2 mm to 1 mm segment accounted for a larger market share. In terms of application, the market is categorized into broadcast screens, digital signage, control rooms and monitoring, visualization and simulation, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Geographically, the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the APAC segment accounted for a significant share in the global market.According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries including electronics, semiconductor, and manufacturing. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is impacting the growth of the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market as they are the major supply sources for fine pixel pitch LED displays products and solutions. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various LED products. However, the trend of broadcasting and awareness screen at hospitals, public places, and government offices will help in regaining the significance of fine pixel pitch LED displays post lockdown. There will be a gradual increase in the number of LED walls at public places for circulating information to combat against COVID-19, which is further expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Major players operating in the global carbide tools market include Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; Daktronics; NanoLumens; PixelFLEX; SHENZHEN ABSEN OPTOELECTRONIC CO., LTD; SiliconCore Technology Inc.; Shenzhen AOTO Electronics; Unilumin; LEYARD; and NEC Display Solutions Ltd. Reasons to Buy

