Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) - Get Report, the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:00 am CDT. The related earnings press release will be issued Monday, July 19, 2021 at 6:00 am CDT.

The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Cappy Payne, SEVP and CFO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and CRO. All conference attendees must register before the call at gnty.com/register. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm CDT the day of the call and remain available through July 30, 2021 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.9 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.5 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005891/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
924
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Commercial Banking#East Texas#Consumer Banking#Gnty#Guaranty Bank Trust#Board#Sevp#Cfo#Cro#Gnty Com Register#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) Welcome to Marsh & McLennan's conference call. Today's call is being recorded. Second quarter 2021 financial results and supplemental information were issued earlier this morning. They are available on the company's website at mmc.com. Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements, including certain expectations related to COVID-19 and other matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a variety of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. For a more detailed discussion of those factors, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available on the Marsh & McLennan website. During the call today, we may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the schedule in today's earnings release. I'll now turn this call over to Dan Glaser, President and CEO of Marsh & McLennan.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Welcome to the Quest Diagnostics Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. At the request of the Company, this call is being recorded. The entire contents of the call, including the presentation and question-and-answer session that will follow are the copyrighted property of Quest Diagnostics with all rights reserved. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the written consent of Quest Diagnostics is strictly prohibited.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

OneMain Holdings, inc (OMF) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

OneMain Holdings, inc (NYSE:OMF) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Today's conference is scheduled to begin momentarily. Until that time you going be placed on music hold. Thank you. Welcome to OneMain Financial Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today from OneMain is Peter Poillon, Head of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Peter Poillon, you may begin.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nasdaq, inc (NDAQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Nasdaq, inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nasdaq Second Quarter 2021 Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Ditmire, Senior Vice President of Investor...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 750.00% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.73. Revenue of $29,447,000 higher by 4.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,770,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

AB To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial And Operating Results On July 29, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - Get Report today announced that Second Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:30 am (ET), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ali Dibadj, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy