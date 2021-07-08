Cancel
Fluidigm Announces Conference Call And Webcast Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the market.

Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, on August 5, 2021, to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (877) 556-5248Outside US callers: (720) 545-0029Please reference Conference ID: 4579345

Live audio of the webcast will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived on Fluidigm's Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com and will be available until August 12.

About FluidigmFluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF ® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. The Advanta™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available InformationWe use our website ( fluidigm.com), investor site ( investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account ( @fluidigm), Facebook page ( facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page ( linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact:

Peter DeNardo 415 389 6400 IR@fluidigm.com

