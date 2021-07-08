Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuart, FL

Seacoast Expands Its Commercial Banking Leadership Team

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

STUART, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) - Get Report, one of the largest community banks based in Florida, today announced the continued expansion of its commercial banking leadership team. The bank is adding James Norton as executive vice president and commercial real estate executive, Chris Rolle as president of the West Florida region, and Robert Hursh as market president for Pinellas County.

"As Seacoast grows, we continue to expand our leadership team with talented individuals who have diverse backgrounds and market expertise," said Austen Carroll, executive vice president and chief lending officer of Seacoast Bank. "James, Chris, and Robert each bring strong track records of high performance, and each has a significant following in the banking community in Florida."

  • James Norton joins Seacoast as executive vice president, commercial real estate executive covering the state of Florida. Norton brings 20 years of experience in commercial real estate to Seacoast Bank. Prior to joining Seacoast, James was based in Tampa and led the expansion of BB&T's commercial real estate business statewide before relocating to the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Most recently, Norton served as real estate banking director covering the Mid-Atlantic market at J.P. Morgan Chase. He also held leadership positions with IronStone Bank and SunTrust Bank in the Southeast U.S.
  • Chris Rolle joins Seacoast as president of the West Florida region, extending from the Tampa Bay area to Naples-Ft. Myers. Rolle is a Tampa native and a former executive at Synovus Bank, Florida Community Bank, and BB&T covering both the Tampa Bay area and Central Florida market. Rolle has a strong track record of success building high-performing commercial banking teams.
  • Robert Hursh joins Seacoast as market president in Pinellas County, where he will lead market initiatives and further grow Seacoast's presence. Hursh, a Pinellas County native, has over 20 years of experience in leading commercial banking teams in the Tampa-St. Petersburg MSA, most recently as senior vice president with Synovus Bank. Hursh will partner with Cathy Swanson, market executive for Pinellas County, who joined Seacoast in August 2020 after serving as Freedom Bank's chief executive officer & president.

These hires follow the expansion of Seacoast's commercial banking team over the last several months, including the addition of Ron York, formerly of First Horizon Bank, as treasury management executive, and the addition of a commercial banking team in Central Florida from Wells Fargo, including Pam Notarantonio as regional credit officer for the Central Florida market, Dan Hilken as regional president for Central Florida, and six experienced commercial bankers.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) - Get Report

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.8 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

CONTACT:Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta rafael@sachsmedia.com (786) 567-2791

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
919
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Stuart, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Stuart, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suntrust Bank#Commercial Banking#Commercial Real Estate#Tampa Bay Area#Sbcf#Bb T#J P Morgan Chase#Ironstone Bank#Suntrust Bank#Synovus Bank#Florida Community Bank#Freedom Bank#First Horizon Bank#Treasury#Wells Fargo#Central Florida#Seacoast National Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Xos, Inc. To Attend Expo For FedEx Contractors And To Offer "Ride And Drives" With Xos Vehicles

Xos, Inc. ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NGAC) ("NextGen"), today announced that Dakota Semler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xos, will speak at the annual Route Consultant Contractor Expo, the largest independent gathering for FedEx contractors in the country. The Expo will be hosted in Nashville, Tennessee and will run from Friday, July 30 to Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Cavco Industries Announces Major Expansion To Fort Worth, Texas Production Facility

PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing the rising demand for high-quality affordable manufactured homes, Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced the completed expansion of its Palm Harbor Homes production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The new building, completed in July 2021, allows for six additional stations for tape-and-texture (T&T) wall production in the facility's main building and adds 22,400 sq. ft. for frame build, frame paint, floor build and decking. The expansion addresses a major market shift based on consumer demand for tape-and-texture walls.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Axogen, Inc. To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced that Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cansortium To OTCQX

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cansortium upgrades to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paradigm Appoints Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry As Senior Vice President Of Case Management

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry as Senior Vice President of Case Management. In the role, she will be responsible for the case management suite of products within Paradigm's Clinical Solutions business unit, overseeing the portfolio's profit and loss, serving as a client ambassador, and leading the company's team of skilled case management professionals. Elizabeth will report directly to Kathy Galia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Solutions.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Sensus Healthcare Announces Participation In A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference On July 29, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced that management will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Arrowroot Family Office Expansion Into Liability Management And Residential And Commercial Mortgages By Adding Frank Henry

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowroot Family Office (AFO) announced today the addition of Frank Henry as the new Director of Financial Services, where he will lead Arrowroot's expansion into liability management, and residential and commercial mortgages. Frank will also serve on the investment committee for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund II, sub-advised by Roundhouse, focusing on multi-family housing opportunities in the Mountain West region of the US.Frank is a 45 year veteran of the Banking Industry. He recently concluded 22 years at Zions Bancorp affiliate California Bank & Trust where he was Executive Vice President of the Real Estate Division. He managed a team of experienced executives who collectively originated over $30 Billion of loans during this time. "Arrowroot exemplifies talent, merit, and grit. I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career alongside such an incredible and inspired team."Frank received his BA in 1972 from UCLA where he majored in Economics. Since then, his experiences within real estate transactions include multi-family (value add and construction), industrial, office, home building, and retail. With the appointment as Director of Financial Services, Frank will begin laying the foundation for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund III, which will proceed Arrowroot's Real Estate Fund II with Roundhouse."We couldn't be more excited to have Frank onboard. His depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us and our clients as we look to broaden our services into areas such as lending and real estate." - Rob Santos CEO Arrowroot Family OfficeAbout Arrowroot Family OfficeArrowroot Family Office is an investment advisor and financial and tax planning firm. Arrowroot Family Office was designed with the goal of providing the family office approach to holistic wealth management, regardless of the client's net worth. With a deep belief in the transformative power of technology and collaboration, the principals and staff of Arrowroot Family Office provide a high level of service, transparency, and value to its clients. For more information, please visit www.arrowrootfamilyoffice.com.This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy