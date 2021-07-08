Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

World Premiere Of Documentary FLYING BOAT Takes To The Sky & Screen To Headline World's Largest Aviation Celebration

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

ASPEN, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As if the skies adorned with thousands of sleek aircraft making their way to the largest aviation event were not enough to set the stage for the industry's most prominent week (The 68 th EAA AirVenture Fly-in at Oshkosh, WI), add to the mix the anticipation of LA- Aspen based Filmmaker/Photographer/Pilot Dirk Braun's World Premiere of FLYING BOAT, and the true spirit of aviation is born.

The break-out documentary by Aspen-based Red Mtn Productions and released through Falling Forward Films, will make its theatrical debut on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM at EAA's fly-in theater https://www.eaa.org/airventure with approximately 600,000 aviation enthusiasts in attendance throughout the week. In addition, the film will be shown at the Marcus Theatres in Oshkosh, WI Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7 PM .

As part of the film's unveiling, a stunning Grumman Albatross aircraft, featured in the movie, will make a special fly-in appearance on Saturday, July 24, 2021 prior to the World Premiere. In attendance will be Braun and pilot Joe Duke who appeared in the film.

In celebration of the movie, Braun is donating sales from 100 limited edition fine art FLYING BOAT film posters (both signed and framed) to Pan Am Museum Foundation, Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, WI and Aspen Flight Academy.

Set in the dream of Producer/Director Braun, the 77-minute aviation documentary is about the experience of flying the legendary Grumman Albatross, a near perfect blend of form and function, told through 10 passionate mechanics and the pilots who have restored, fly, and maintain the last remaining examples of this legendary aircraft.

ABOUT THE FILM:

FLYING BOAT is about freedom, aspiration, the synergy of man and machine, and the artful relationship with motion, beauty and dreaming that is expressed metaphorically. Breathtaking aerial footage of the aircraft in motion is integrated with untapped archival footage from the long lost era of adventure and romance. The film underscores the importance of preserving the flying boat history for future generations.

For more information about the film, FLYING BOAT, to purchase FLYING BOAT limited edition posters, a neon sign and/or fine art prints, contact info@flyingboatfilm.com or visit the film's website www.flyingboatfilm.com.

FOLLOW @flyingboatfilm on Instagram #flyingboatfilm

Visual Images/Bio: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uEbIJE8p8IFWiCdXQZv4k1aYnNAM-rnZ?usp=sharing

Review copies of the film are available.

Contact: Susan Bejeckian626/232-3040; sbejeckian@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-premiere-of-documentary-flying-boat-takes-to-the-sky--screen-to-headline-worlds-largest-aviation-celebration-301328311.html

SOURCE FLYING BOAT

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
924
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Flying Boat#Documentary#Filmmaker Photographer#Red Mtn Productions#Falling Forward Films#Eaa#The Marcus Theatres#Grumman Albatross#Pan Am Museum Foundation#Wittman Regional Airport#Aspen Flight Academy#Flyingboatfilm#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
WorldPosted by
Deseret News

The world’s largest pool has an underwater city for divers to explore

Dubai is already home to the world’s tallest skyscraper and the world’s largest mall. Now, the city is also home to the world’s largest and deepest pool, reported CNN. The Deep Dive Dubai pool is filled with more than just water. The pool has an “abandoned” underwater city and countless caves for divers to explore, said Yahoo News.
Worldglobalconstructionreview.com

World’s largest planetarium opens in Shanghai

The largest planetarium in the world, designed by New York studio Ennead Architects, has opened in China. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum is inspired by the country’s history of astronomy and its design invokes the experience of orbital motion. The 420,000 sq ft development combines three main structures: the Oculus, the...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Over 20 Disney World Attractions Temporarily Closed by Afternoon Storm

A huge amount of the attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort have come to a halt this afternoon due to a storm. The Orlando-based Disney Parks are often taken out by the inclement weather that is so common in the state but this afternoon saw over 20 of the theme park attractions temporarily close.
Home & Gardenpremierguitar.com

Natural Collection Unveils New Line of Guitar Stands

Natural Collection Stands display your musical instruments with style, class, and sophistication. Whether you're an aspiring musician or you just like the way a guitar looks in your home, Natural Collection products are made for individuals with an appreciation for fine furniture and interior décor. While other guitar stands prioritize...
TravelInside the Magic

TWO Popular Magic Kingdom Rides Close at Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park opened at 9 a.m. EST, and, almost immediately, two of the theme park’s most popular rides — Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean — temporarily closed. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures, first with Pirates of the Caribbean at...
LifestylePosted by
B100

The World’s Largest Slip ‘N Slide

I vividly remember unraveling a yellow Slip 'N Slide when I was a kid, hosing it down with freezing cold water, and counting my steps back to what seemed like a good mile to hopefully build up enough speed to cover the length of the slide. But there would always be a stick or rock that was hiding underneath the Slip 'N Slide and my attempt at a new speed record would end up with me crying to my mom about how "I hate the Slip 'N Slide."
Lifestyleadafruit.com

TAG Heuer Connected & Super Mario Limited Edition Smartwatch #WearableWednesday

We can’t stop giggling at this limited edition smartwatch. What more could you ask for from a Super Mario TAG Heuer?!. The TAG Heuer Connected levels up in this exclusive new limited edition made in collaboration with Super mario. Blening watchmaking expertise and nods to the universe of Super Mario, this playful and avant-garde luxury smartwatch rewards every challenge, with Mario moving with you.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

SHOP: 2022 Walt Disney World Calendar by Photographer Matthew Cooper Now On Sale with Pre-Order Discount

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever loved some of the beautiful Disney landscape photos we’ve showcased here at WDWNT, then we have a special surprise (and discount) for you! Photographer Matthew Cooper returns this year with a brand new calendar, and he currently has an early bird special for his 2022 Disney World calendar at just $20 if pre-ordered by August 15.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

The Weather Channel Announces Promotional Content With Daikin

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV for nearly 40 years, and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate centric and sustainability platform, announce a new relationship with Daikin, the #1 heating and air conditioning manufacturer worldwide. This new, almost year-long relationship places Daikin as the sponsor of The Weather Channel's " Air Quality Index Report", providing viewers with air quality forecasts on the network's morning show, America's Morning Headquarters. The Daikin sponsorship will also be extended to Pattrn through a custom content series titled " Clean Air Community" providing solutions-based explainers about what communities, companies and leaders are doing to have a more positive impact on the environment, both indoors and out.
Duncan, OKDuncan Banner

World’s Largest Garage Sale: The tradition carries on this July

Shoppers will soon unite for deals upon deals now that July is here and the traditional event everyone waits for is on its way. For many, the World’s Largest Garage Sale is a tradition and a must-do when coming to town every July and this year it will continue like the years past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy