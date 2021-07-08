Cancel
Miami Beach Invites Travelers To Unwind With Unbeatable Deals For Miami Spa Months

By PR Newswire
MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach is renowned for its wide array of award-winning spas located throughout the city. Now, as the summer kicks into high gear, locals and visitors in need of a relaxing respite can take advantage of unbeatable deals as part of Miami Spa Months, taking place now through August 31, 2021. As part of the two-month promotion, guests can enjoy up to 50 percent off a variety of treatments - from pampering with an open-air spa facial, to indulging in a Swedish or Balu fusion massage, or even disconnecting with a private couple's mud bath treatment.

"Now more than ever, we can all use some self-care, and we're inviting travelers to indulge in tranquil spa treatments in celebration of Miami Spa Months," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "As the poster child for relaxation and renewal under the sun, Miami Beach is ready to pamper travelers and help them decompress, so they can return home feeling refreshed and recharged."

Earlier this year, 86 percent of Americans reported emotions associated with prolonged stress, including anxiety and anger, according to a study by the American Psychological Association. The study also found an increase in unhealthy weight gain and drinking due to high stress levels. However, according to the Mayo Clinic, integrative medicines - like massages - are standard treatments for reducing stress, pain, and tension while improving blood pressure, immune function, and increasing overall relaxation.

"Following the events of the past year and a renewed focus on wellness, the proverb 'health is wealth' has never been more accurate or top of mind," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "The offers included as part of Miami Spa Months are truly unbeatable, making now the perfect time to escape from the daily to-dos and enjoy an overdue detox escape to Miami Beach."

Travelers ready to embark on their detox journey will have several luxury destination spas to choose from this summer. A few highlights include:

  • The Palms AVEDA Spa is offering options with four different treatment packages priced at $139 each. Travelers can choose from a signature facial and manicure treatment, a full-body Swedish massage, a Tropical Island Glow body treatment, or a Tropical Island Journey massage experience.
  • For couples, enjoy an invigorating mud bath treatment paired with a bottle of bubbly in a private villa at Esencia Wellness. Vacationers can also choose a 'Woke in Wynwood' facial or a full set of lash extensions for $139, or a Nobu Miami Nagomi massage, facial, and body exfoliation ritual for $199.
  • Valmont for The Spa at The Setai features four private spa suites with just enough room for up to two guests. Enjoy ocean and pool views, a private bath and steam room, and choose from a hydration facial, full-body skin polish, 'Triple Fix' treatment with facial cleanse, foot and scalp massage, or 50-minute Bali fusion massage for just $139 each. If 50 minutes isn't enough, guests can choose the 80-minute Bali fusion massage for $199.
  • Head over to The Spa at Carillon Miami Beach and pick from an array of massage, facial, or body treatment options while enjoying breathtaking rooftop views of the Atlantic Ocean.

For more information on Miami Spa Months deals on Miami Beach, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

Contact: Elisabeth Denil Elisabeth.Denil@hkstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-beach-invites-travelers-to-unwind-with-unbeatable-deals-for-miami-spa-months-301328306.html

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

