Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Rubicon Organics Co-Founds Cannabis Cultivators Of B.C. With Fellow Industry Leaders To Foster Sustainable, Responsible Cannabis Industry In The Province

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, British Columbia ("B.C.") leading cannabis producers Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics"), Pure Sunfarms, and Tantalus Labs announced the creation of Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. ("CCBC"). CCBC is a non-profit industry association dedicated to advocating for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry and advancing a favourable social, economic, and business environment for cannabis cultivation in B.C.

As the first cannabis cultivators' association focused on licensed growers of all sizes in B.C., CCBC will work with policy makers to promote the economic well-being of the cannabis industry and contribute to policy-making, advance industry-wide cultivation issues on behalf of all licensed cannabis growers in B.C., and be a source of expertise in cannabis cultivation.

The organization's vision is to shift the paradigm surrounding cannabis to policies built upon supporting cannabis as an emerging economic driver and agricultural commodity, and advance B.C. as a world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

"Cannabis cultivated in B.C. has long been world-renowned for its world-class quality. CCBC will be instrumental to promoting BC cultivated cannabis for its unique terroir, as winemakers have done in various regions around the world for decades. CCBC will create a much stronger collective voice to ensure that cannabis producers in B.C. are well represented in the agricultural community and that they are set up to succeed as global cannabis markets open up," said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

"B.C. has a thriving and fast-growing legal cannabis industry. Now is the time for B.C. producers to come together as a unified voice to provide leadership on important cultivation and production issues across the province and Canada. We look forward to working closely with governments at all levels, as well as like-minded organizations," said Pure Sunfarms CEO Mandesh Dosanjh.

"Tantalus aspires to honour the historic cultural heritage of B.C. cannabis. Every community across our province should have the opportunity to promote their local cannabis cultivators with pride and transparency and I am proud to stand with the other founders of the CCBC in serving that bright future," said Dan Sutton, CEO at Tantalus Labs.

CCBC encourages all licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and others in the industry who are committed to benefiting their communities and growing the cannabis sector responsibly, to join the organization and be part of a shared industry voice, and together help shape the future of the B.C. cannabis industry.

For more information, check: www.cannabiscultivatorsbc.org

Media Contact: media@cannabiscultivatorsbc.org

ABOUT CANNABIS CULTIVATORS OF BC

Cannabis Cultivators of British Columbia (CCBC) is a non-profit association that brings together cannabis cultivators across British Columbia who are committed to promoting a growing cannabis sector and contributing to our communities. CCBC and its members believe that a thriving legal cannabis sector creates local jobs, generates tax revenue and contributes to British Columbia's economy. CCBC advocates for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry in British Columbia and works with communities and governments to create conditions that benefit the sector and all of British Columbia. As the first cannabis growers' association representing licensed cultivators of all sizes in British Columbia, we work with policy makers at every level of government to find common ground and move the sector forward. At CCBC, we believe it is time to shift the policy paradigm to make British Columbia the world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

ABOUT PURE SUNFARMS CORP.

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada's largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market. Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis 2 (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. www.puresunfarms.com

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare TM Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY TM and its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™, and mainstream premium brand Homestead™.www.rubiconorganics.com

ABOUT TANTALUS LABS LTD.

Tantalus Labs is committed to sustainable cultivation of world class cannabis products. Owned and operated in British Columbia, their team is a group of specialized scientists, engineers, and designers committed to the advancement of agricultural science. They believe that passion for natural, sungrown cultivation methods will usher in a brighter future for clean cannabis. For more information, visit tantaluslabs.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret BrodieChief Financial OfficerPhone: +1 (437) 929-1964Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements such as the Company's belief that it is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products, and the Company's intention of achieving industry leading profitability are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company's expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company's ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms through the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
931
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Canada#B C#Rubicon Organics Inc#Romj#Tantalus Labs#Cannabis Cultivators#Ccbc#Pure Sunfarms Corp#Canadian#Bcldb#Alberta Gaming#Liquor Cannabis 2#Aglc#Licensed Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Advanced Container Technologies Offers In-Demand Products And Services To The Cannabis And Hemp Industries

Company's robust product line meets the needs of these rapidly growing industries, and is not dependent on federal legalization. CORONA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (OTC: ACTX), announced its growth plan does not rely on federal legalization of cannabis. Last week, for the first time in history, Senate Democrats moved to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level, proposing to remove it from the federal list of controlled substances.
Industrymogreenway.com

Akerna releases 2021 cannabis industry mid-year review

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®) today announced the release of its second annual mid-year review. This report highlights the state of the ever-changing and emerging cannabis industry. It takes...
Business Insider

48North Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with HEXO Corp.

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the "InformationCircular") and related meeting and proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Company Shareholders") to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time ) (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution, with or without variation (the "Arrangement Resolution"), approving the previously announced transaction pursuant to which HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). The Information Circular contains a detailed description of the Arrangement and other information relating to the Company and HEXO.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Flint & Embers Enters Canada's Largest Recreational Cannabis Market, Recreational Product Line Now Available In Ontario

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (the "Company" or "MJardin"), a leader in premium cannabis production is pleased to announce that its flagship brand, Flint & Embers, has successfully shipped its first orders of cannabis to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for retail sale. The OCS is Ontario's only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province. MJardin expects its Flint & Embers products to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario as well as online through the OCS at www.ocs.ca prior to the end of July 2021.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Sundial Growers Completes The Acquisition Of Spiritleaf Retail Cannabis Network

Sundial enters the Canadian cannabis retail space with the addition of the country's largest single brand network with 100-plus retail locations. CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (" Sundial" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed arrangement (the " Arrangement") whereby Sundial has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF) (" Inner Spirit") (" Inner Spirit Shares") for consideration per Inner Spirit Share consisting of (i) $0.30 in cash and (ii) 0.0835 of a common share of Sundial.
Jobsthefreshtoast.com

Top 10 Jobs In The Cannabis Industry Right Now

If you are keen on jumpstarting your career in this industry, these top jobs are great suggestions on how and where to start. Ten years ago, if you had a pot brownie, you would have had to close your curtains and lit an incense to mask the scent of cannabis. You could have even been arrested for marijuana possession. But today, you can boldly write “cannabis expert” on your social media page without fear.
Davis, CAbizjournals

Oakland-based Dark Heart Industries opens cannabis genetics research lab in Davis

Oakland-based Dark Heart Industries has opened a cannabis molecular genetics lab in Davis to work on stabilized seeds and strains of the recreational product. The Davis lab is at 630 Pena Drive in 3,000 square feet of space. The facility will focus on an in-house genetic breeding program for the company, which sells seeds and cuttings to other growers, as well as some branded products.
Industryprescottenews.com

How legalization has increased innovation in the cannabis industry

A whole new world of possibilities for entrepreneurs and innovators has opened up with the legalization of cannabis. People are now able to grow, manufacture as well as distribute products that have a higher potency and that are healthier than they have ever been before. There are so many different types of cannabis available, so much that it can be difficult to know what you need or want.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Supports Sustainable Waste Management Systems For The Confederacy Of Mainland Mi'kmaq

MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, TRADITIONAL AND UNCEDED MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in sustainable waste management systems through modern infrastructure, operations, training and partnerships. Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $1.1 million in support of the Confederacy of...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Green Organic Dutchman Cannabis Co. Expects $11.7M In Q2 Revenue, Welcomes Gayle Duncan To Its Leadership Team

Canadian cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) revealed its preliminary unaudited financial results Thursday for the second quarter of 2021. Based in Toronto, the TGOD reported that it expects to generate $11.7 million in preliminary unaudited gross revenue for the period, representing a sequential increase of...
EnvironmentPosted by
Benzinga

Latest In Sustainability: How The Cannabis Industry Stays Green

This article by Lana Braslavskaia was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. Sustainability has become an increasingly important consideration both on the consumer end and how manufacturers run their businesses. Even at the height of the pandemic when jobs were scarce and money tight, sustainability concerns rose across the country, with 78% of buyers saying they factor sustainability into their buying decisions.
IndustryEast Bay Express

Labeling Laments: Packaging and label regulations are a major challenge to the expanding cannabis industry

When California cannabis companies prepare to go to market with a new product, they often run their label designs past a lawyer. And if they don’t, they should. The laws and regulations governing product labels in the state are so numerous and so byzantine that Griffen Thorne, an attorney with the cannabis law firm Harris Bricken, says he’s never seen one that passed muster on the first try.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Poseidon Asset Management Co-Founder Talks Industry Outlook, Cannabis Regulations On 'Cannabis Insider'

Poseidon Asset Management is dedicated to providing a portfolio focused on the cannabis industry that allows investors to grow with the company. Morgan Paxhia, co-founder and managing partner of Poseidon Asset Management, appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Cannabis Insider" for an exclusive interview Tuesday. Paxhia told Benzinga that Poseidon was...
Akwesasne, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe prepares to issue first cannabis cultivation licenses

AKWESASNE — Applications for Tribal Cannabis Cultivation Licenses will be available through the Tribe’s Compliance Department on Friday. The Tribe’s adult use cannabis ordinance was formally adopted on June 28, according to Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications. This ordinance represents the first such cannabis law adopted by a...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Columbia Care Launches Cannabis Cultivation Operations in West Virginia

Cannabis multi-state operator Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) has received approval from West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis to launch cultivation operations in the state. The new cultivation facility in Falling Waters, West Virginia will be added to the company’s 126 operating facilities across the country, which include 95...
IndustryTucson Weekly

Oil Boom: Cannabis extracts target treatment, eliminate waste in the industry

The Weekly is happy to bring the third annual OIL edition to its readers, celebrating July 10—710, which is OIL upside-down—and the cannabis extractions that have created a vibrant marketplace both for medical patients and adult-users of legal weed in Arizona. Broadly defined, oil is any product derived from cannabis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy