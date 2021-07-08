Cancel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BOCH, PLBN, CORE, And CHMA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Columbia Banking System, Inc.(" Columbia"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BOCH shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each BOCH share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $14.22 based upon Columbia's July 7, 2021 closing price of $35.55. If you own BOCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/boch

Pilot Bancshares, Inc.(OTC: PLBN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pilot Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PLBN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lake Michigan Credit Union ("LMCU'). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $6.25 in cash for each share of PLBN common stock that they hold. If you own PLBN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/plbn/

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Performance Food Group Company ("PFG"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CORE shareholders will receive $23.875 in cash and 0.44 PFG shares for each CORE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $44.34 based upon PFG's July 7, 2021 closing price of $46.51. If you own CORE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/core/

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHMA stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each CHMA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.67 based upon Amryt's ADS's July 7, 2021 closing price of $11.79. If you own CHMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/chma/

