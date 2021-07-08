Pasha 114: Lessons from COVID-19 for other global crises

Majd Mansour, a ONE activist from the UK, is sharing how the unfair vaccine distribution globally is severely impacting already existing inequalities in the world. It is no secret that some of the world’s richest nations have a surplus supply of COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, it was expected. However, only 1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose. The director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, went as far as labeling this major discrepancy in global vaccine distribution as a “vaccine apartheid.” Now, as many fortunate populations begin to resume a life of normality, the “apartheid” he describes poses a threat to all of us.