Pasha 114: Lessons from COVID-19 for other global crises

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisasters like the COVID-19 pandemic provide the world with a learning opportunity. It is important that global events like this are used to invoke change for a better world. The pandemic was coming; there have been near misses in this century alone, like SARS, avian influenza and Ebola. But the world hasn't learnt from them. Governments and citizens must take up the challenge to make real change for a better future.

Comments / 0

