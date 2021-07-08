Meet Jellyfishbot, the robot that likes to eat sea trash

As a marine biologist and teacher, I often get calls from the public letting me know that there is a dead sea turtle up on the beach here in Hawai‘i. My response to the concerned caller is “the turtle may look dead but it is more than likely just sleeping.” Most of the time we see the sea turtles here in Hawai‘i, called honu, out in the shallow water cruising the surface peacefully or diving down to feed on seaweed. Because sea turtles are reptiles, not fish they have to breathe air but they can stay underwater for more than 30 minutes on one breath of air.