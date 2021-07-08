Item 9 Labs To Present At Issuer Direct's 'Access To Giving' Virtual Investor Conference On July 14, 2021 At 3:00 P.m. ET

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium award-winning products, today announced that the Company will participate in Issuer Direct's Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 13-15, 2021.

The Company's Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Rassas is presenting Wednesday, July 14 on Item 9 Labs Corp., including its award-winning Item 9 Labs cannabis products, recent record-breaking financial results, master cultivation site expansion and national development of its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd. The presentation will highlight how the franchising model advances expansion of Unity Rd. at reduced corporate capital expenditure, as dispensaries will be locally owned and operated. In addition, he will discuss the Company's recently launched corporate dispensary acquisition strategy that offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking immediate entry into cannabis. Rassas will be joined by Chief Franchise Officer Weinberger for the question-and-answer session.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Further, the presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Item 9 Labs Corp. Presentation at Issuer Direct' s Access to Giving Conference

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Registration Link: https://access-to-giving.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

"This is an exciting time for us," said Rassas. "Our Item 9 Labs products are leaders within Arizona dispensaries, our franchise partner just opened the first Unity Rd. shop and the favorable regulatory climate has the U.S. cannabis market poised for substantial growth. We're well-positioned to benefit from what's to come."

Fueled by strong consumer demand and increased legalization, annual legal U.S. medicinal and adult-use cannabis sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% to reach more than $41 billion by 2025. This is a $27.8 billion increase from 2019 sales.

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference, where 50+ companies have the opportunity to present their story before an audience of institutional investors, family offices, industry analysts and investment bankers, as well as conduct one-on-one meetings with qualified investors for charity. The conference is themed around investor education and advocacy. All monies raised through donations from investors for booking one-on-one meetings with management teams of presenting companies will be given to causes focused on financial literacy and financial education.

To receive additional information or to schedule one-on-one meetings, email Angie Goertz at angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp. Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

