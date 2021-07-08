Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global Sunless Tanners Market Report 2021-2026 - Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set To Spearhead Future Growth

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunless Tanners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sunless Tanners Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sunless Tanners estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

Sunless tanning market is poised for growth in the wake of proliferation of natural-looking products, rise in number of service providers, and widespread acceptance of the concept. People prefer sunless tanning as it aids in achieving healthier appearance of sun-kissed skin throughout the year. In majority of people, overall skin health remains average to below average due to negative effect of prolonged overexposure to the sun and tanning beds. For such people, sunless tanning offers a simple means to achieve the same all-over glow in a highly convenient manner.

Lotions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$927.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gels segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Sunless Tanners market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.8 Million by 2026

The Sunless Tanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.74% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$96.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$104.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. A noteworthy trend in these markets is the emergence of self-tanning products as one of the popular self-care trends during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. In sharp contrast to the beauty industry that struggled with drop in consumer spending, sunless tanners witnessed high uptake and posted impressive revenue gains across countries such as the UK. Factors like stay-at-home mandates prompted a large number of people to dedicate their time to various self-care activities including beauty.

While spending on self-tanning products grew, the average expenditure on haircut, nail or eyebrow grooming, spas, hair removal and massages dwindled. While the time dedicated to makeup, styling and haircuts declined, consumer spend on high-end bathing products increased decently, marking a major trend in the beauty-linked self-care activity.

Sales Through Supermarkets & Hypermarkets to Reach $1 billion by 2026

Global sales of sunless tanners through Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment is estimated at US$798.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.2% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment, accounting for 40.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$61.7 Million by 2026.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • General Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Care and Beauty Industry
  • COVID-19 Brings Seminal Shifts in Beauty Consumption Patterns with New Trends
  • Self-Tanning Products Market to Improve after COVID-19 Outbreak Setback
  • E-Commerce Wave Unlikely to Recuperate Losses for Beauty Products Caused by COVID-19-Led Store Closures
  • Sunless Tanners: A Prelude
  • Types of Sunless Tanners
  • Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners
  • Outlook: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
  • Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Concerns over Skin Cancer Move UV-Free Tanners Demand in Upward Trajectory
  • Promising Growth of Sun Care Market: A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Competition
  • A Fragmented Market
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Christian Dior SE
  • Edgewell Personal Care LLC
  • Fake Bake
  • Kao Corporation
  • L`Oreal S.A.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • TanTowel
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever Plc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advanced Formulas and Technologies Pep up Growth in Sunless Tanning Market
  • Mists Gain Popularity
  • Innovative Products and Formulations Help Self-Tanners Support Growth
  • A Glimpse of Select Recently Unveiled Formulations
  • Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend
  • Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
  • Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
  • Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
  • Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products
  • Natural & Organic Ingredients Gather Steam
  • Select Unique Ingredients in Sunless Tanners & Their Benefits
  • Select Sun Tanners with Natural & Organic Ingredients
  • Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity
  • Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
  • Self-tan Eraser Products: Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan
  • Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products
  • Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues
  • Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Millennials: A Strong Demographic
  • How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
  • Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products
  • Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products
  • Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 68

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yv5px

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sunless-tanners-market-report-2021-2026---europe-leads-sunless-tanners-market-emerging-markets-set-to-spearhead-future-growth-301328090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
927
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Sunless Tanning#Market Trends#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Lotions#Gels#European#Avon Products Inc#Beiersdorf Ag#Christian#Unilever Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

The global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners market research report is a thorough analysis of the Fabric Softeners and Conditioners industry on the whole, while it digs deep into the most decisive and routine growth factors and restraints followed by key market opportunities. The competitive scenario of the global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners market is comprehensively discussed in the report, taking into account different geographical regions, with a view to help market players to establish ground-breaking strategies for managing their sustenance in the industry. In terms of market attractiveness, the analysts have predicted the prevalence of the rising segments in the Fabric Softeners and Conditioners market while considering their different growth factors.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Cosmeceuticals Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide | BASF, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever

Latest research study from HTF MI on Global Cosmeceuticals Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cosmeceuticals. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Ornamental Fish Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Ornamental Fish Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Ornamental Fish market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Ornamental Fish industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Acute and Chronic Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market 2021 Revenue, Share, Driving Innovations, Future Growth and Growth Forecast To 2026

MarketQuest.biz added a new report titled Global Acute and Chronic Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 which provides the latest industry data and future industry trends. The report studies factor which is considered to have greater influence over the future course of the global Acute and Chronic Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment market such as market size, share and different dynamics of the industry, companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas. The report provides noteworthy data, current market trends, future events, market environment, and technological innovation in this market.
Trafficatlantanews.net

Transit Cards Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Transit Cards Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global transit cards market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Transit cards are pocket-sized passes or tickets that are issued to passengers to take pre-defined or unlimited trips in trains, metro rails, or buses. These cards are embedded with an integrated circuit, a secured memory chip and a microcontroller. Transit cards enable quick identification and authentication of public transportation systems and are manufactured in different forms, which include contactless, hybrid, contact-based and dual interface cards. As compared to conventional ticketing systems, these cards are more reliable, convenient and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Subscription Box Market 2021: Global Size, Value, Growth, Research, Trends and Forecast till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Subscription Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global subscription box market exhibited robust growth rates during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global subscription box market to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026. A subscription box is an auto-delivery service of niche-oriented items on a monthly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. Some unique features of these boxes include curation of products by the consumers, surprise items in the box and aesthetic packaging of the contents. Based on a wide range of products, subscription boxes find extensive applications across diverse sectors, such as food and beverages, health and fitness, personal grooming and hygiene, childcare, apparel, books, pet care, etc.
MarketsSentinel

High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Share and Analysis (2021-2028): Market Trends and Growth Opportunities | IBM, Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Alphabet, and Achronix Semiconductor

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market By Chip Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report provides a detailed study of the global HPC chipset market covering a number of important aspects such as current...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Creatine Supplements Market is Expected to Witness Profitable Growth During 2021-2031

Creatine has been recognized by hard training athletes and scientific community as a product that delivers on its promise of enhanced muscle size and improved strength, and it is one of the protuberant drivers for the creatine supplements market. Athletes are the core of creatine supplements market. Creatine supplements are also consumed by sufferers of the neurodegenerative disease, and those with naturally lower levels of creatine increase its marketability by consuming it as a performance enhancer. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the global creatine supplements market.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Hafnium Silicide Market 2021 Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Manufacture Players, Opportunities Analysis by 2026

Global Hafnium Silicide Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the recent market research report published by MarketQuest.biz. The report provides definitive data concerning the market, size, commercialization aspects, and revenue forecast of the industry. This market report looks over the global Hafnium Silicide industry with respect to general market conditions. The report contemplates organization profiles for organization depiction, geological nearness, item portfolio, and ongoing advancements. The data and information included in this report aids business make data-driven decisions.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Aluminum Die Casting Market 2021 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2026

As per the research conducted by MarketQuest.biz, the report titled Global Aluminum Die Casting Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes a lot of details that allow everyone to understand different things without difficulties. In the introductory part of the chapter, details about global Aluminum Die Casting market figures, both historical and estimates are given in the report. The report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. The report presents a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The report integrates key details such as production, growth rate, consumption, market share, production, volume, value, profit margin, and revenue.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Instrumentation Mainfold Valves Market 2021 Future Scope and Projected Growth Analysis to 2026

MarketsandResearch.biz recently published a new informative report entitled Global Instrumentation Mainfold Valves Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that helps shape business futures by making informed business decisions. The report includes an overview and deep study of factors that are considered to have greater influence over the future course of the global Instrumentation Mainfold Valves market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis. The report summarizes and defines the impact of the external factors which are affecting the growth and revenues of the market in the predicted forecast period from 2021 to 2026.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Amino Resin Market 2021 Examination and Industry Growth till 2026

Global Amino Resin Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 organized and published by MarketsandResearch.biz encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data. The report provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and highlights the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The report covers every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the global Amino Resin market. Segmentation of the market is studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Carbon Conductive Grease Market 2021 Future Growth, Business Prospects, Future Developments and Business Segments to 2026

Global Carbon Conductive Grease Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketQuest.biz aims to provide a focused analysis of the data and facts with the underlying opportunity for clients to understand this and grow in the market through every detailed analysis in the report. Besides, this research helps product owners to understand the changes in the target market. The report then includes an elaborative summary of the global Carbon Conductive Grease market that provides in-depth knowledge of various segments of the market and future prospects for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report focuses on the emerging trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, such as market capacity, demand and supply, production, profit, and competitive landscape.
Environmentgetmarketreport.com

Global Lead Recycling Market 2021 Trends, Business Opportunities, Future Demand and Forecast 2026

MarketQuest.biz added a new report titled Global Lead Recycling Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 which provides the latest industry data and future industry trends. The report studies factor which is considered to have greater influence over the future course of the global Lead Recycling market such as market size, share and different dynamics of the industry, companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas. The report provides noteworthy data, current market trends, future events, market environment, and technological innovation in this market.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Modified Plastics Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Key Players, and Forecast to 2026

Global Modified Plastics Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Modified Plastics market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Metal Recycling Machinery Market 2021 |Business Opportunities, Future Trend and Analysis of Leading Players and Forecast 2026

Global Metal Recycling Machinery Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 recently launched by MarketsandResearch.biz endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. The market report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data of the global Metal Recycling Machinery industry. The research study endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This study offers a business landscape that assists industry participants, potential entrants, and competitors in evaluating developing markets in various regions.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Steel Hammers Market 2021 Growth Factors, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends 2026

MarketQuest.biz recently published a new informative report entitled Global Steel Hammers Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that helps shape business futures by making informed business decisions. The report includes an overview and deep study of factors that are considered to have greater influence over the future course of the global Steel Hammers market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis. The report summarizes and defines the impact of the external factors which are affecting the growth and revenues of the market in the predicted forecast period from 2021 to 2026.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Lump Crushers Market 2021 : Global Outlook, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026

Global Lump Crushers Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketQuest.biz aims to provide a focused analysis of the data and facts with the underlying opportunity for clients to understand this and grow in the market through every detailed analysis in the report. Besides, this research helps product owners to understand the changes in the target market. The report then includes an elaborative summary of the global Lump Crushers market that provides in-depth knowledge of various segments of the market and future prospects for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report focuses on the emerging trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, such as market capacity, demand and supply, production, profit, and competitive landscape.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Automotive Cables Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Top Players, Key Application, Future Growth by 2026

Global Automotive Cables Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 recently launched by MarketQuest.biz endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. The market report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data of the global Automotive Cables industry. The research study endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This study offers a business landscape that assists industry participants, potential entrants, and competitors in evaluating developing markets in various regions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy