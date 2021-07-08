The Erie Playhouse presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's INTO THE WOODS. Pack up some folding chairs and blankets and join us for a live outdoor theatre experience! A west Millcreek grassy field surrounded by trees becomes an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes as the setting for our first fully staged LIVE musical in over a year – the darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Into the Woods. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch's curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other famous storybook characters all in search of their own wishes…but "happily ever after" turns into a tale of "be careful what you wish for" when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone."