PenFed Credit Union Donates $20,000 To San Antonio Charities

SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PenFed Credit Union 's San Antonio Service Center announced the recipients of its second quarter charitable donations. These donations, totaling $20,000, will be given to four San Antonio charities: The Animal Defense League of Texas, Brighton Center, Haven for Hope, and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Wounded Service Member Program.

"Here at PenFed, we are proud to support our local community and make San Antonio a better place," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of the San Antonio Service Center Dave Silvey. "We believe we have a responsibility to support the community where our members and employees work. That's why we are proud to announce these donations."

The Animal Defense League of Texas is a true no-kill shelter for abandoned, abused, or neglected dogs and cats, looking to enhance the quality of life for these animals by providing needed medical care, including spaying and neutering. PenFed donated $5,000 to support The Animal Defense League's mission.

Brighton Center is the largest non-profit providing direct services to children with disabilities and developmental delays in San Antonio. The organization provides family and community education and developmental services to children with disabilities or delays, empowering them to achieve their individual potential and making them successful in every community. PenFed gave $5,000 to help equip the Brighton Center to serve more people.

Haven for Hope's mission is to offer a place of hope and new beginnings. They do this by providing, coordinating, and delivering an efficient system of care for people experiencing homelessness in Bexar County. Approximately 1,700 men, women, and children are served daily on the Haven for Hope campus. PenFed donated $5,000 to assist Haven for Hope's honorable cause of ending homelessness.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo's Wounded Service Member Program provides wounded military/veterans along with our first responders a VIP experience at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. This allows the organization to show their support and dedication to these men and women who have given so much of themselves while serving others. PenFed gave $5,000 to help show support for veterans in this unique way.

PenFed's San Antonio Service Center has been proudly serving members and supporting local veteran and community organizations since its opening in 2019. The service center currently employs 535 in the San Antonio region.

If you're interested in joining PenFed's growing team of financial professionals, you can view current openings based in San Antonio here.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-donates-20-000-to-san-antonio-charities-301328309.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

