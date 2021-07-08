Cancel
ARCA Cannabis Cash Control Streamlines Cash Operations For Cannabis Retailer AWH Across Five States

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

MEBANE, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA, a industry leading provider of cash automation solutions for financial institutions, retail businesses and self-service kiosks has been selected by Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ( AWH), a multi-state cannabis operator, to streamline their back office cash management in their retail stores.

AWH will receive ARCA's Cannabis Cash Control solution at 21 dispensary locations in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. The system will substantially reduce operating expenses for AWH by increasing efficiencies and decreasing the time their staff spends counting and managing cash in the back office.

The ARCA solution automates time-consuming processes that are problematic for businesses, especially cannabis retail stores who operate exclusively with cash. Cash processing time can be slashed by as much as 75%. Employees are freed to perform more valuable activities such as providing sales support to customers and developing their business.

The ARCA system is a combination of hardware and software that locks down cash within the store environment. The ARCA cash recycler is a UL approved safe that automatically accepts deposits and issues start funds, documenting those transactions and allowing remote monitoring of all the stores' cash inventory.

ARCA Chief Sales Officer Joel Leslie adds, "Our bank and credit union customers have relied on ARCA solutions for years to increase their efficiencies, reclaim significant amounts of time and save money. Cannabis retailers will realize even greater benefits due to their large cash volumes. AWH recognizes that and this strategy is going to have a really positive impact on their business. We're excited to help make that happen."

About ARCAARCA's solutions help people control and streamline cash operations in financial institutions, retail stores, and self-service kiosks around the world. We develop technology and services that make transactions simpler, more efficient and more secure. Visit arca.com for more information.

About AWHAWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arca-cannabis-cash-control-streamlines-cash-operations-for-cannabis-retailer-awh-across-five-states-301328294.html

SOURCE ARCA

