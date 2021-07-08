Cancel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KIN, LDL, CAI, QADA, SNR; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for $9.25 per share. If you are a Kindred Biosciences shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash. If you are a Lydall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Under the terms of the merger, CAI shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you are a CAI shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

QAD Inc. (QADA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ventas, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. If you are a New Senior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-kin-ldl-cai-qada-snr-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301328139.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

