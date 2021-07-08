Cancel
Financial Reports

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (UNF) - Get Report today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share (25.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share (20.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on September 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2021.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation 978-658-8888 Contact: Shane O'Connor Executive Vice President & CFO

