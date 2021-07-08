Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

TeamViewer Recognized As A Finalist Of The 2021 Microsoft Apps & Solutions For Microsoft Teams Partner Of The Year

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are excited to see our augmented reality and remote connectivity solution developed for Microsoft Teams being recognized by Microsoft," said Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "This solution enables new remote support capabilities for all businesses. We value our relationship with Microsoft and look forward to continuing our work together in providing cutting edge solutions to address our clients' business challenges."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TeamViewer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams.

The Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner award recognizes companies who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to Microsoft's partners by providing innovative and unique services and solutions to customers.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer." 

About TeamViewerTeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact Jon StottsHead of PR & Events, TeamViewer Americas Phone: 646-961-3497 E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamviewer-recognized-as-a-finalist-of-the-2021-microsoft-apps--solutions-for-microsoft-teams-partner-of-the-year-301328300.html

SOURCE TeamViewer

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
924
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apps Solutions#Microsoft Partner Of#Augmented Reality#Artificial Intelligence#Teamviewer Ag#Tmv#Frankfurt Stock Exchange#Mdax#Pr Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
Country
Germany
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

UnifiedCommunications.com named 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. UnifiedCommunications.com was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Salesforce for Microsoft Teams App Commercially Released

The Salesforce for Microsoft Teams app is now released at the "general availability" commercial-release stage, Microsoft announced this week. The app can be used by Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) service licensees who are also Microsoft Teams collaboration service licensees. Specifically, the app is for "Salesforce customers with Sales and Service licenses in Enterprise, or higher editions," per the app's description.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

New Salesforce app lets you access data in Microsoft Teams

A Salesforce app is now available for Microsoft Teams. The app allows people to bring account data and records from Salesforce into Teams. It is a collaborative app, which is a new class of applications that developers can build for Teams. Salesforce just released an app for Microsoft Teams, which...
Softwarecommercialintegrator.com

Microsoft Integrates Teams and Dynamics 365

Microsoft has made updates across its Microsoft 365 portfolio, spanning Microsoft Teams, Dynamics 365 along with various others that are more integrated than before. Teams and Dynamics 365 now partner features with Microsoft Viva adding security and app monetization. Dynamics 365 will allow users to reach out to anyone in an organization to collaborate on internal documents within the flow of a Teams channel or chat.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

New Edge-based Microsoft Teams desktop app leaks

At Microsoft’s Windows 11 event the company announced that they were working on a new version of the Microsoft Teams desktop app based on Edge WebView2 and React.js. WindowsLatest has managed to get their hands on the client, and posted some screenshots which can be seen below:. The in-development app...
Softwareonmsft.com

Hands-on: Microsoft's new Teams Preview app gets a speed boost by ditching Electron

Microsoft recently announced at its Windows 11 event on June 24 that it was working on a revamped Teams app that will bring big performance improvements by ditching the Electron framework in favor of Edge Webview 2. The company said at the time that its new "Teams 2.0” architecture would power the consumer experience in Microsoft Teams as well as the new build-in Teams consumer experience on Windows 11, with support for work accounts coming later.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Schneider Electric Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award Winner

Award honours Schneider Electric's longstanding commitment to sustainability and market-leading digital solutions that help customers meet their Sustainable Development Goals. Together with Microsoft, Schneider Electric supports customers such as JLL and Blackstone to develop and achieve decarbonization ambitions. Marks Schneider Electric's 30-year global relationship with Microsoft and their shared vision...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insight Wins 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Of The Year Awards For Azure Migration And Solution Assessments

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has won two 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards as Migration to Azure Partner of the Year and Solution Assessments Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Economyaithority.com

Accela Recognized As The Winner of 2021 Microsoft US Partner Awards For Government Partner Of The Year And Community Response

Accela, one of the leading providers of cloud-based solutions for government, yesterday announced that it was awarded two 2021 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards for “Government Partner of the Year” and “Community Response.” The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The MSUS Awards complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year award program and recognize U.S.-specific partner impact. Accela’s SaaS solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, equip state and local governments with the technology to make essential government functions seamless while also helping them to navigate through significant challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft India announces country awards to recognize partner excellence

New Delhi, July 16, 2021: Microsoft India today announced country winners of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The local awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Embee, and PWC were recognized as Cloud Innovation Partners of the Year. Hanu, Softline, and Sonata Software were awarded the Technology Partners of the Year in Azure, Security and Business Applications, respectively. EY was recognized as the Gamechanger of the Year in the country.
Computersaithority.com

CloudSphere Selected as a Microsoft Global ISV for Solution Assessments​

CloudSphere’s Cloud Governance Platform makes it possible for organizations to simplify and accelerate their move to Azure. CloudSphere, a SaaS governance platform making migration, multi-cloud infrastructure optimization, compliance, and security simple and scalable announced it has been selected as a Microsoft Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV) for Solutions Assessments. Organizations can now accelerate the move to Microsoft Azure with agentless application discovery and dependency mapping that enables accurate migration decisions for discovered infrastructure.
Softwareshu.edu

Changes to Microsoft Teams Recordings Location

Any Teams meeting or call can be recorded to capture audio, video, and screen sharing activity. Teams meeting recordings will no longer be saved to Microsoft Stream. Moving forward, all meeting recordings will be saved to OneDrive and SharePoint. The recording happens in the cloud, and it is saved so you can share it securely via OneDrive and SharePoint. Any existing recording in Microsoft Stream will be unaffected.
Softwarepetri.com

First Look at Microsoft Teams 2.0

A couple of weeks back, Microsoft announced Windows 11 and with it, a new Teams experience would be launching with the OS. We later learned that Microsoft was overhauling the application to ditch Electron in favor of technologies that do not undermine performance on even high-end hardware. The new app,...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Walkie Talkie feature coming to Microsoft Teams this year

Talking with your closest friends by phone is simple, as is using your mobile to contact them. This is now that telecommunications have become so popular and improved to the point where everyone has a mobile handy, but there are still some who use radio systems to communicate with others like the so-called Walkie Talkie. And it is that a similar function to the use of these devices is the one that will incorporate soon Microsoft Teams with the push to speak.
Softwareaithority.com

“Aureus Tech Systems and Swiss Re Transform Conventional CRM Into a 360° Next Gen Customer Engagement Management Solution Using Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI”

Microsoft releases the case study “Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Transforms its CRM into a 360-degree, Next-gen CEM Solution with Aureus.” In the case study, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions (CorSo), the primary insurance arm of Swiss Re Group, selected digital transformation and product engineering company, Aureus Tech Systems, as its technology partner to leverage Microsoft technology to build CorSo’s Next Generation Customer Engagement platform.
SoftwareNeowin

Apps for Microsoft Teams meetings are now supported on mobile

It has been particularly tough navigating the remote working landscape in the ongoing pandemic for a number of organizations and individuals. While apps such as Microsoft Teams have enhanced online collaboration, there is still work to be done. Now, Microsoft has announced that Teams apps built for meetings can now be utilized in Android and iOS.
Businessthefastmode.com

Airtel Business, Cisco Launch Next-Gen SD-WAN for Enterprises in India

Bharti Airtel and Cisco last week announced the launch of next-gen connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco's SD-WAN technology. The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate their digital transformation to serve their customers in a connected world. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure at a fast clip while adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy