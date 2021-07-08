TeamViewer Recognized As A Finalist Of The 2021 Microsoft Apps & Solutions For Microsoft Teams Partner Of The Year

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are excited to see our augmented reality and remote connectivity solution developed for Microsoft Teams being recognized by Microsoft," said Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "This solution enables new remote support capabilities for all businesses. We value our relationship with Microsoft and look forward to continuing our work together in providing cutting edge solutions to address our clients' business challenges."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TeamViewer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams.

The Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner award recognizes companies who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to Microsoft's partners by providing innovative and unique services and solutions to customers.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

About TeamViewerTeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

