UNION CITY, Mich. — Crews responded to a horse that had gotten stuck in a Union City swamp on Saturday, according to the Village of Union City. We’re told the horse, which was attached to an Amish buggy, became frightened by fireworks and detached itself from a tree. It then ran deep into a swamp in Dead Man’s Hollow until the mud was up to its neck, according to a Facebook post by Union city.