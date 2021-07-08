Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1Life Healthcare, Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"), a privately-held health care company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of One Medical common stock. Following consummation of the all-stock transaction, Iora shareholders will own 26.75% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

If you own One Medical shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether One Medical's board acted in the best interest of One Medical's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Iora, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to One Medical's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-1life-healthcare-inc-301328243.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
925
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#1life Healthcare#Insider Trading#Llp#Weisslaw Llp Investigates#1life Healthcare Inc#Healthcare#The Company#Onem#Company#Iora Health#Broadway#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against RenovaCare, Inc. And Certain Officers - RCAR

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: RCAR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-13930, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report, or its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Piedmont securities and recently suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Ardelyx, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ardelyx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Ardelyx properly disclosed the size of the treatment effect and its...
MarketsMotley Fool

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

The Company provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. Current Price $26.92 Mkt Cap $2.0B. Open $27.16 P/E Ratio 19.52. Prev. Close $26.92 Div. (Yield) $0.84 (3.1%) Daily Range...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

QFIN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or "the Company") (QFIN) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/qfin.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PDT Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming September 14, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Canadian-Owned Empower Retirement Buys Full Service Retirement Biz of Prudential Financial

Empower Retirement is buying the full-service retirement business of Prudential Financial, Inc. Subject to regulatory approvals, Empower will acquire Prudential’s full-service retirement plan recordkeeping and administration business for a total transaction value of US$ 3.55 billion. The business will be supported by US$ 2.1 billion of capital through a combination of the balance sheet of the transferred business and Empower capital and surplus.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bilander Acquisition Corp. Completes $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TWCBU) (the "Company" or "Bilander"), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses and sponsored by an affiliate of True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $150,000,000.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Announces Expiration of "Go-Shop" Period

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) ("QTS" or "the Company") today announced the expiration of the 40 day "go-shop" period pursuant to the previously announced definitive merger agreement under which Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of QTS common stock for $78.00 per share in an all cash transaction. The "go-shop" period expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 17, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 12,454 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,138,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,386,239.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BusinessTelegraph

Shareholders sink £1.4bn Spire Healthcare takeover

Shareholders have rejected a £1.4bn takeover bid for Spire which would have created Britain's biggest private healthcare operator, in a humiliating blow for the company's board. Only 70pc of investors backed Spire's sale to rival Ramsay Health Care in a vote on Monday, below the 75pc threshold needed to push...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Five9, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report. Stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom Video Communications common stock for each share of Five9 stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $14.7 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, for damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy