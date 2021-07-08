Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mercato Partners Leads Seed Investment In FreightPOP Through Prelude Fund

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners today announced a $6 million investment in FreightPOP, the innovative logistics management platform company based in Lake Forest, Calif., through its venture fund, Prelude, which focuses on capital and guidance for early stage companies. Using cloud technology to create a centralized transportation management system, FreightPOP streamlines the logistics industry and fills an ever-growing need in the global economy.

Started in 2016 by industry veterans Kurt Johnson, Doug Henrriquez and Justin Dickson, FreightPOP is the platform for companies of all sizes to manage their supply chains. Manufacturers, retailers, ecommerce providers, distributors and 3PL firms can integrate FreightPOP into their existing technology stacks to manage costs and ensure timely supply, enabling a comprehensive view of their transportation logistics.

"The role of supply chains and their interconnected importance to the global economy are increasingly understood and appreciated more than ever following the disruptive COVID pandemic," said Davis Warnock, managing director for Mercato's Prelude Fund. "FreightPOP is uniquely positioned to improve and speed all aspects of today's global transportation management system by eliminating waste and delay. We share their vision and are pleased to support this incredible team."

FreightPOP's cloud management platform has the advantage of being a solution for shipping built by industry veterans in logistics management, striking the correct balance of power, cost and ease of implementation. By seamlessly tying into existing ERP systems, supporting the full spectrum of transport options, rate shopping, and integrating shipment tracking, FreightPOP delivers a comprehensive, compatible solution for all players in the global economy.

"Mercato's Prelude Fund has experience working with companies trying to change the status quo," said Kurt Johnson, FreightPOP CEO. "Partnering with the team at Prelude provides us with valuable experience gleaned from companies like ours to scale, grow and change the marketplace. Davis and his partner, Zach Sivertson, share our values and we are thrilled to leverage their deep knowledge and investment at one of the most critical junctures in our industry."

About FreightPOPBuilt on more than two decades of shipping & logistics experience, FreightPOP is a cloud-based software that makes logistics simple. Manufacturers, distributors, Ecommerce, and 3PLs can use one login for all transportation management, including inbound and outbound freight management across parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, and air. FreightPOP offers seamless integration into our customers' current tech stack and is highly configurable to existing workflows and processes. With connections to 300+ carriers, ERP, WMS, and rate marketplaces, getting the best rates and optimizing shipping processes is easy. To find out more, visit freightpop.com.

About Mercato Partners Prelude FundPrelude is the venture fund of Mercato Partners, a multi-practice investment firm. Prelude specializes in providing capital and guidance to companies in their early stage. Finding entrepreneurs in underserved markets disrupting the status quo with innovative technologies, Prelude infuses capital and promotes disciplined execution to accelerate growth. At Prelude, early identification and appropriate support of true innovation generates the best-risk adjusted returns for early-stage companies. For more information, please visit www.prelude.mercatopartners.com.

McKenzie Hurst mhurst@thatcherandco.com 646-893-0036

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercato-partners-leads-seed-investment-in-freightpop-through-prelude-fund-301328219.html

SOURCE Mercato Partners

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
924
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Investment#Management System#Global Economy#Covid#Erp#Mercato S Prelude Fund#3pls#Ftl#Wms#Freightpop Com#Mercato Partners Prelude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessraleighnews.net

SuperBeings raise seed round led by Endiya Partners

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru-based integrated leadership success platform for growing organizations, SuperBeings on Thursday raised its seed round led by Endiya Partners. The round also saw participation from existing investor Axilor Ventures along with Cloud Capital and prominent angels like Rajaraman Santhanam (Founder, Chargebee), Shanmugam Krishnasamy (FounderCTO,...
Personal Financempamag.com

Which lenders always come through for their broker partners?

You still have time to participate in this year’s Brokers on Lenders survey. Answer this online form to let us know which lenders deserve recognition for the outstanding quality of their products and services. The team at Canadian Mortgage Professional will collate the survey results to determine the top-rated lender...
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.
Computersaithority.com

Untether AI Announces Oversubscribed $125 Million Funding to Deploy High-Performance AI Inference Acceleration Chips

Untether AI, the leader in at-memory computation and AI inference acceleration, announced an oversubscribed $125 million funding round led by an affiliate of Tracker Capital Management, LLC, a stage-agnostic venture capital investor that principally invests in high-potential technology growth companies. Tracker Capital was founded by Stephen A. Feinberg who is also Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Cerberus Capital Management. The round was co-led by Intel Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization, and included participation from new investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and existing investor Radical Ventures.
BusinessStreet.Com

Uber to Buy Logistics Company Transplace for $2.25 Billion

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report announced Thursday that it has agreed to purchase Transplace, a transportation management company, for $2.25 billion. Uber’s Uber Freight division is the purchaser. The payment includes $750 million in Uber stock and the remainder in cash. Uber Freight will acquire Transplace from...
BusinessBusiness Insider

CIVC Partners Invests in KeyData to Support Expansion

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- KeyData Associates ("KeyData") today announced that it has entered into a partnership with CIVC Partners ("CIVC") to support the company's expansion and strong growth in cybersecurity services. KeyData, headquartered in Toronto, Canada and founded in 2005, has established itself as the Canadian leader in cybersecurity services focused on Identity Security, including access management, identity governance and privileged account management. KeyData serves a blue-chip client base across North America. This partnership will provide KeyData with additional capital and resources to enhance and expand its identity security services to adjacent cybersecurity services, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. Founder and CEO, Rosa Caputo, will remain a significant stakeholder and continue as KeyData's Chief Executive Officer.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Accenture acquires Cloudworks to expand Oracle capabilities in Canada

Accenture has acquired Cloudworks, a Toronto-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider across North America. The deal further enhances Accenture’s capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Cloudworks, founded in 2016, specializes in strategy, business and...
Businessrdworldonline.com

SPT Labtech announces leadership transformation

SPT Labtech, a laboratory automation solutions company for the life sciences industry, announces changes in its leadership team to further capitalize on its organic and acquisition-led growth. David Newble has been appointed CEO, SPT Labtech, stepping up from his previous position as managing director. In his new capacity he takes...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Workday Partner Workforce Insight

Accenture has acquired Workday application partner and workforce optimization consultancy Workforce Insight. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 430 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See more than 80...
Marketsswfinstitute.org

Superannuation Funds Lead $2 Billion Investment in Generate Capital

AustralianSuper, QIC, Aware Super, and Sweden’s AP2 participated in a US$ 2 billion funding round in San Francisco-based Generate Capital, Inc. AustralianSuper and QIC are existing investors in Generate. New investors in this round include Harbert Management Corporation, Aware Super, and CBRE Caledon. AustralianSuper has committed a total of US$1 billion to Generate’s two rounds of capital raising. Generate Capital builds, owns, operates and finances sustainable infrastructure that delivers affordable and reliable resource solutions for companies, governments, and communities. Generate Capital is unique in a way that it does not raise private equity funds, but lets large investors invest in the firm, thus enabling its balance sheet to fund energy investments.
Businessfinovate.com

Digital Investment Platform Munnypot Acquired by Cairngorm Capital

Sometimes a partnership is not enough and only a full-fledged union will suffice. This is the approach taken by Cairngorm Capital, a U.K.-based private equity firm that announced this week that it had acquired FinovateMiddleEast alum Munnypot – along with investment management services provider Whitefoord – in order to launch a new digital wealth management firm, Verso Wealth Management.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires Workforce Insight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The acquisition enhances Accenture's workforce management capabilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Intel co-leads $125M funding round for AI inference chip startup Untether AI

Intel Corp.’s venture capital arm has co-led a $125 million funding round for chip startup Untether AI Inc., whose artificial intelligence processor uses an emerging approach dubbed at-memory computation to run machine learning algorithms. The other lead investor in the round, which was announced this morning, is Tracker Capital. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner Of The Year Award - SAP Specialization On Google Cloud

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, announces today that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global SAP Specialization Partner of the Year award. oXya was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers migrate their SAP systems to Google Cloud to achieve agility, flexibility, access to innovative technologies, and a reduction in TCO.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Proxgy Raises $250,000 Pre-Seed Investment Led By Lexical Systems

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Proxgy, an everywhere-as-a-service aggregation platform, announced on Monday that it has raised $250,000 in a pre-Seed investment round led by Lexical Systems apart from other angel investors including Michael Dias and Associates, Suramya Choudhary and Inderjit Singh Makkar.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Leading Investment Funds Partner Joins Latham & Watkins In New York

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that William C. "Beau" Brashares has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Corporate Department and member of the Investment Funds and Private Equity Practices. Brashares represents fund sponsors in the formation and management of private investment funds, including buyout, mezzanine, venture, senior debt, industry-specific, and funds-of-funds, as well as the structuring, operation, and regulatory compliance of their management companies.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Pipeline raises $2m in a seed funding

Livestreamer subscription service Pipeline announced that it has raises $2 million in a seed funding, as reported by VentureBeat. The company said it will use the investment to improve its offering, which is intended to train and mentor aspiring full-time streamers and content creators. The funding round was led by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy