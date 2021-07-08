Cancel
Grupo Simec, S.A.B.de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) Significant Event (Unusual Movements)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subject: unusual movements in the negotiation of the shares comprising the share capital of "SIMEC" series "B"

Regarding the unusual movements presented today in the operation of identified with ticker symbol "SIMEC" (NYSE: SIM; NYSE-MKT: SIM; Mexico: SIMECB) values, the issuer company reports: are not the causes of our knowledge that could give rise to them and that they correspond to conditions of the market.

Is not of knowledge presented in the movements had been involved members of its board of directors, executive officers or repurchase fund.

Contact: Mario Moreno Cortez +52-33-3770-6734 mmoreno@gruposimec.com.mx

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-simec-sabde-cv-nyse-sim-significant-event-unusual-movements-301328302.html

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

