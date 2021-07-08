Cancel
Accenture (ACN) - Get Report and Avanade have been named the 2021 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for the 16 th time. The companies have been recognized with a total of nine awards in 2021 for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005219/en/

Accenture and Avanade have been named the 2021 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for the 16th time. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to being named the 2021 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year, Accenture and Avanade have also been named:

  • Automotive Partner of the Year
  • Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Partner of the Year
  • Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year
  • Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance Partner of the Year
  • Employee Experience Partner of the Year
  • SAP on Azure Partner of the Year
  • Canada Country Partner of the Year
  • Ireland Country Partner of the Year

"We are thrilled be recognized again as the Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year, which underscores our ongoing commitment to helping clients radically improve agility, come up with new business models and reach their customers in new ways with Microsoft technology," said Chris Howarth, senior managing director and Accenture Microsoft Business Group Lead. "The powerful combination of Accenture's industry and technology experience, Avanade's executional rigor to embed industry, innovation and insight into the very heart of business, and Microsoft's trusted enterprise platform enable us to accelerate the path to value for clients."

Accenture and Avanade were also named finalists in seven categories, including: Digital Transformation SI; Dynamics 365 Sales; Energy; Manufacturing; Media and Communications; Migration to Azure; and Nonprofit.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named Global Alliance Partner of the Year for a record 16 th time," said Pam Maynard, chief executive officer of Avanade. "These awards are testament to our unique long-standing relationship and solidify our position as the market leader - through our unrivalled breadth and depth of Microsoft capabilities and our deep industry insights - enabling us to make a genuine human impact for our clients, their employees and their customers."

"Our decades long alliance with Accenture and Avanade is stronger than ever, and we continue to build on our collaboration to help customers overcome extraordinary disruption and lead their industries into the future," said Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "These awards recognize the tremendous value that we are delivering together."

Together, Accenture and Avanade have delivered more than 35,000 Microsoft projects for more than 12,000 clients across over 20 industries around the world. The companies have been named Microsoft Alliance Partner of the Year 16 times, more than any other partner.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a genuine human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 44,000 professionals in 25 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

