God Talks Back

By Christy Johnson
lowndessignal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I will pray to the Lord, and He will answer me from his holy mountain. Selah” Psalm 3:4 (ERV) Prayer is two-fold: the believer talks to God and God talks back to the believer. Prayer allows us to be open with God about the challenges we face. Even though God already knows what you are facing before you place it before His face, prayer is God’s confirmation that we have confidence in His ability to work in our lives. We can confide in God, knowing that He will keep the details of our prayers confidential. Often we end the conversation before God has a chance to respond. When we pray, we should listen and wait with expectation for God’s answer. Prepare for God to speak even in ways we don’t expect. Be ready to accept God’s reply even if it is not the answer we desire. Although we pray from Earth, God answers from His holy mountain. This means that God is higher than our worldly worries. Trust that God’s perspective on our problems and will for our lives are greater than anything we could ever imagine. God knows best! Be ready and open for what God will say to you today.

