Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Vegetation fire contained off Old Coast Road

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YY4P_0arIzm4700

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) A one-acre vegetation fire has been contained three miles off the south end of Old Coast Road near Molera, according to Big Sur Fire.

Crews responded to the area along with Cal Fire, and they said they were able to limit the size of the fire and contain it quickly because of weather conditions.

Big Sur Fire also found a down power line in the area.

The agency's firefighters have left the scene and Cal Fire is continuing to monitor the area.

The post Vegetation fire contained off Old Coast Road appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
457
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cal Fire#South End#Big Sur Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Monterey County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz resident reported missing in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for their help locating a missing 26-year-old adult male. They say Cody Skilling, a Santa Cruz resident, last spoke with his family on June 23, 2021. His family said they haven't heard from him since then. His last known location was at San The post Santa Cruz resident reported missing in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy