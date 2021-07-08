How Korea’s CJ ENM Is Cutting A Swathe Of Innovation And Representation Throughout The Industry
After years of growing one of the world’s strongest local entertainment industries with high quality product, a sophisticated audience and a box office that consistently ranks among the Top 5 international markets, South Korea seemed to suddenly burst into global consciousness with Bong Joon-ho’s smash 2019 hit Parasite. This was the first-ever foreign language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, as well as, shockingly, the first time the country scored an International Feature nomination, much less a prize.deadline.com
