Michigan State

The perfect storm: poor infrastructure and extreme weather are leaving Michigan vulnerable

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile tropical storms are threatening the southern United States and extreme heat seriously impacted the Pacific Northwest, Michigan is getting its own wave of wild weather. High winds and thunderstorms left hundreds of thousands of residents without power in southeast Michigan this week, just days after storms flooded Metro Detroit, and more storms are already in the forecast.

Daily Mirror

Climate fear as extreme weather events leave trail of destruction across the world

Catastrophic extreme weather on five continents at the same time prove we are experiencing the impacts of climate change, say scientists. Siberian forest wildfires, fatal floods in Europe, North America’s roasting temperatures and our Met Office ’s first heat warning show the climate crisis is accelerating faster than scientists and campaigners expected.

