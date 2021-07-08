Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man in Marvel's What If? Might Be Using the Avengers Campus Costume

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios officially revealed the trailer for Marvel's What If...? today, showing off even more footage from the new animated series and delivering plenty of teases for the alternate universe tales we'll get to see. Among them was a peek at the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who will seemingly become the Sorcerer Supreme if the series poster is to be taken at face value, but it's the character's costume that caught our eye. Though it bares a similarity to his Spider-Man suit in the films, it sure seems like the standard Spider-Man suit he's wearing in the new series is the same as what the character has on at Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jeffrey Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#The Sorcerer Supreme#Westworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel might soon confirm the biggest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

Marvel’s first MCU film of the year hits theaters and Disney+ on Friday. But there’s another Phase 4 movie we’re all dying to see. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres a week before Christmas. Any Spider-Man movie will be exciting to fans of the superheroes, but No Way Home has something no other Spider-Man movie does. It’s going to explore the multiverse. We’ve known Spider-Man 3’s biggest spoiler for months. It’s a massive secret that Marvel and Sony simply could not keep. And it’s the kind of spoiler you can hardly avoid, as everyone is talking about it. But Marvel might...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Hyped For The New Black Widow Skin

With tomorrow marking the date in which comic book fans will finally get the chance to see the frequently delayed Black Widow movie, Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has taken the opportunity to celebrate its long-awaited release with some stylish crossover content. First announced earlier this week, a new, all-white jumpsuit based on that worn by Scarlett Johansson in the standalone superhero flick is now available in-game, though not everyone is happy with the end result.
Movieshypebeast.com

Zendaya Speaks on Future With Marvel After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home scheduled for December 2021, franchise star Zendaya revealed that she is unsure of her future with Marvel. Speaking to E! News, the actress shared that making No Way Home “was kind of bittersweet,” adding, “We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience.”
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's some Marvel's Avengers Wakanda concept art

Crystal Dynamics has shared some of the environmental art that helped conceptualise the environments for its next big expansion, Black Panther - War for Wakanda. The artwork shows off four "explorable locations of Wakanda" that are coming to the free content that drops next month. "The Play Avengers team showed...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Spider-Man actor posts and quickly deletes photo from motion capture set

A Marvel's Spider-Man sequel may be picking up, according to a now-deleted photo from Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter. The photo in question recently popped up on Jeter's official Instagram. In it, we see the actor preparing for a motion capture shoot of some kind, already wearing the characteristically alien suit and having temporary markers being applied to his face. The Instagram post is gone, but it's been archived here:
MoviesGamespot

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figure Shows Best Look Yet At Spidey's New Costume

Hot Toys usually unveils new figures based on popular films after they've launched, but this week the Hong Kong-based manufacturer is unveiling its new slate of collectibles a few months early. In addition to a concept art version of Doctor Strange decked out in Iron Man armor and Boba Fett on a throne fit for a Hutt, the company revealed its Spider-Man: No Way Home figure that features Peter Parker in a new black and gold costume.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The MCU's What If...? Trailer Has Wild Takes For Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, The Avengers And Even Marvel Zombies

The introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows for multitudes of scenarios that can play out in any way, shape, or form. What if Tony Stark never had to become Iron Man? What if Black Panther’s T’challa was a Ravager, allowing the late Chadwick Boseman to play around in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe? What if Marvel Studios finally gave the world Marvel Zombies, and didn’t need to worry about an MPAA rating? All of these questions, and more, are about to be answered in the liberating new Disney+ series, aptly entitled, Marvel Studios’ What If…?
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige: Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man Split Was an “Emotional Few Months”

Kevin Feige says it was an "emotional few months" on "all sides" when it looked like Spider-Man had no home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios President and Sony Pictures' Amy Pascal developed the initial five-film deal bringing a rebooted Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, weaving a web of two Spider-Man standalones for Sony (Homecoming and Far From Home) and two crossovers for Disney (Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). But when the pact expired with Far From Home in 2019, renegotiations for a new deal broke down — and Spider-Man was without a home in the shared Marvel universe.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
ComicsComicBook

Spider-Man In What If? - Is Marvel Going To Retell This Classic Comic?

The journey of Peter Parker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen him dealing with being dropped into the world of the Avengers, looking up to Tony Stark as a mentor while also battling against the likes of the Vulture and Mysterio, but it seems as if the upcoming Disney+ series, What If?, is looking to throw a giant curveball at the wall-crawler that might be pulling from a classic comic. With the latest poster for the series revealing a friendly neighborhood Spidey donning a cape, this new appearance might be pulling from an older issue of the comic series.
Moviescogconnected.com

Marvel’s Avengers Releases Black Widow MCU Suit Ahead of Movie

Eleven years after debuting in Iron Man 2, after seven on-screen appearances, and after a year of delays, the Black Widow movie is finally coming out. The film takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, where she teams up with other Black Widows from the Red Room and Red Guardian to take on Taskmaster.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Is Tom Hiddleston's Loki really going to be in Doctor Strange 2?

Loki's season one finale appeared to have a huge effect on the MCU going forward, officially bringing the multiverse into play after Marvel had teased fans with it for a while (hi, Mysterio). Soon after the finale landed on Disney+, MCU fans joked that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be...
TV & Videosdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTO: Loki Gets ANOTHER Costume Change at Disney’s Avengers Campus

Let’s just say that Disney+ viewers are a little obsessed with Loki right now (we mean us — it’s us). We’ve loved all the Loki merchandise that’s come out, including that Loki Charms cereal that sold out in three hours flat. And we think it’s pretty awesome that fans can actually SEE Loki in the flesh at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus. And it’s even cooler that his outfits change when he gets a new costume on the show!
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Teased By Miles Morales Mo-Cap Actor in Behind The Scenes Photo

Insomniac Games just recently released two high-profile titles on PS5 with Spider-Man Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, but it looks like the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man isn't far behind in schedule. Nadji Jeter, the motion capture artist for Insomniac's version of Miles Morales, recently shared an image on social media announcing that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has started shooting. Of course, being an unannounced title, the photo was quickly deleted but not long after fans picked up on it.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios suffered a lot when they almost lost Spider-Man

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how they lived in the movie studio in the days when they almost ran out of Spider-Man. At the beginning of the 21st century, Marvel sold the film rights to its most important characters. Hulk went to Universal, The Fantastic Four and the X-Men to FOX and finally Spider-Man Finish in SONY. Over time they created Marvel Studios that started with Iron Man (2008) and they were recovering the most important heroes.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Costumes Revealed in Toy Photos

While we're still months away from the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a series of new Spider-Man merchandise has revealed Spider-Man's updated suits that he’ll sport in the new movie. Up until this point, we've gotten no hints as to what the film will entail. But maybe these figurines and toys are cluing us in on what's to come.
Video Gamesgamingbible.co.uk

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Motion-Capture Work May Have Already Started

It certainly looks like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is well into production. An Instagram post from one of the key actors of Marvel's Spider-Man and Miles Morales showed that he was geared up in motion-capture attire before the picture was hastily deleted. It seems very likely that is yet another sign that Insomniac is already hard at work creating a follow-up to its comic book-inspired success.
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in August 2021

August is almost here and that means another batch of new movies and TV shows is making its way to Disney+. July has seen some big debuts on the Disney-owned service, including Marvel's Black Widow and the Season 1 finale of Loki, but August will bring some excitement of its own to streaming lineups across the country. From classic titles to new and exciting originals, there is a lot look forward to next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy