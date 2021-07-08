Spider-Man in Marvel's What If? Might Be Using the Avengers Campus Costume

Marvel Studios officially revealed the trailer for Marvel's What If...? today, showing off even more footage from the new animated series and delivering plenty of teases for the alternate universe tales we'll get to see. Among them was a peek at the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who will seemingly become the Sorcerer Supreme if the series poster is to be taken at face value, but it's the character's costume that caught our eye. Though it bares a similarity to his Spider-Man suit in the films, it sure seems like the standard Spider-Man suit he's wearing in the new series is the same as what the character has on at Avengers Campus at Disneyland.