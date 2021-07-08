Mark Twain’s Connecticut estate lists for $4.2 Million

The canary-colored Connecticut estate that was the home of the father of American literature Mark Twain for the last years of his life has come to the market for $4.2 million. Twain, whose given name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens, built "Stormfield" in 1908 in the style of a Tuscan villa and named it after his short story "Captain Stormfield’s Visit to Heaven," according to the listing with Laura Freed Ancona of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, who brought the home in Redding to the market on Saturday.