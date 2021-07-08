San Joaquin County launches first judicial mentor program in NorCal

STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Superior Court, along with the courts in Stanislaus, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties have launched the California Judicial Mentor Program, in which all four jurisdictions will operate as a regional collaboration.

The program is modeled after a similar recently-launched program in Los Angeles, and will connect mentor judges with local attorneys to increase the applicant pool for new judges. The intent is to bring the state closer to Newsom’s goal of appointing highly capable judges reflective of the diversity of the state.

It will pair local attorneys committed to public service with judges who will help simplify the judicial appointment process, answer questions about the application and vetting process, and suggest new skills and experiences to improve suitability for appointment.

The program will work with local bar associations, nonprofit legal organizations, government lawyers, law firms, and solo practitioners to identify and encourage promising judicial candidates to apply for appointment. The goal will be to mentor them in their development, thus creating a pipeline of highly qualified applicants eligible for appointment.

To learn more about the program, visit www.sjcourts.org/judicial-mentor-program.