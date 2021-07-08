Cancel
Morgantown, WV

WVU football picked to finish sixth in Big 12 preseason poll

By SHANNON STOWERS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Media members have picked West Virginia to finish sixth in the 2021 Big 12 Football Preseason Poll. The Oklahoma Sooners are the preseason pick to win the conference for the sixth straight year, according to a news release from the Big 12 Conference. Iowa State was picked to finished second and received four first-place votes. Texas was predicted to finished third, followed by Oklahoma State and TCU.

