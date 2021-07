Foster Johnson, age 82, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. Born in Saxon, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Charlie and Ina Carpenter Johnson. After retiring from a bakery, Foster spent much of his time as a handyman. He was known as a jack of all trades. He was also an avid hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gillis.