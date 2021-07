Team USA faces Italy to start the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Softball Schedule at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on Tuesday, July 20 (7/20/2021) at 11:00 p.m. ET. Softball is one of the sports that gets underway before the official Olympic Ceremonies on Friday. Six teams will face off across five rounds, with Round 1 games being broadcast on NBCSN. The games can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.