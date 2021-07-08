Cancel
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as recovery momentum concerns fuel broad sell-off

By Stephen Culp
Reuters
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to market close)

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating from record closing highs in a broad sell-off driven by uncertainties surrounding the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.

As the bond market rallied on a flight to safety, all three major U.S. stock indexes turned sharply lower, with economically sensitive transports down the most.

“We’re still effectively at all-time highs, so I wouldn’t read much into today’s market action,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York.

“The bond market is reflecting that the probability of there being material inflation over a long period of time is very unlikely, and that’s the fear that had been driving yields higher” before the recent rally, Pursche added.

“We’re in a goldilocks scenario, with enough growth to support the economy but not so much that the Fed changes policy beyond what they’ve already announced,” Pursche said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting, which showed the central bank does not yet believe the economy has fully recovered, yet a debate on tightening policy has begun in earnest.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.34 points, or 0.74%, to 34,425.45, the S&P 500 lost 36.09 points, or 0.83%, to 4,322.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 101.36 points, or 0.69%, to 14,563.71.

Sensing cracks in the U.S. economic recovery, traders covered short positions in the bond market. The yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell for the eighth consecutive session.

The number of U.S. workers filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly ticked up to 373,000 last week, a sign that the U.S. labor market recovery remains choppy.

Beijing’s ongoing clampdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies fed into the risk-averse mood.

Since China’s opening salvo over the weekend against ride-hailing app Didi Global Inc, Beijing has broadened its scrutiny beyond the tech sector.

Didi shares extended their drop, while Alibaba Group and Bidu Inc both ended the session lower.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 were red, with financials suffering the largest percentage loss.

Big banks are due to kick off second-quarter reporting next week. Analysts expect aggregate year-on-year earnings growth of 65.4% for companies in the S&P500 index, up from the 54% growth forecast made at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

“Much like inflation data I want to see what earnings growth over two years rather than one,” Pursche said. “That would be a much better guide as to how strong earnings are going to be.”

“Coming out of the pandemic one-year data points are so distorted that they’re almost irrelevant.” (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Marketsraleighnews.net

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan advances to 1-wk high on capital inflows, basket index highest since 2016

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced to a one-week high against a slightly weaker dollar on Thursday, underpinned by foreign capital inflows against the backdrop of a recovery in risk appetite in global markets. The spot market opened at 6.4686 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4653, the strongest level since July 16. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4664, 21 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Currency traders said heavy corporate dollar selling in favour of the yuan and recent foreign fund inflows into mainland financial markets supported the Chinese yuan, as Thursday marked the fourth straight day the A-share market saw net inflows via the Stock Connect scheme. "Regarding the asset diversification, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) managed to adopt its independent monetary policy cycle on the basis of local economy development, rather than depending on the Federal Reserve's policy akin to other EM Asian currencies," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "Such low correlations with (the) Fed's policy should offer diversification benefits in the portfolio management for the overall returns enhancement." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4651 per dollar, 184 pips or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4835. The strengthened official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), to 98.77, the highest since March 15, 2016, up 4.15% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Markets debated whether a strong basket index could undermine China's export competitiveness and prompt policymakers to change the country's FX policy to rein in the yuan's strength. The 98 level used to be considered as the ceiling for the CFETS index, but some traders and analysts said they were not too worried this time as exports remained resilient given China's relative success in containing the pandemic. A chief dealer at a Chinese bank said he expected the index to test 99 to 101 in the near-term. "It also depends on the dollar index's performance in the medium term," he said. "Generally speaking, a weaker dollar is conducive to a stronger yuan index, and a stronger greenback could translate to a weaker yuan index." By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.773 from the previous close of 92.803, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4685 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4651 6.4835 0.28% Spot yuan 6.4664 6.4685 0.03% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.96% Spot change since 2005 27.99% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.773 92.803 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4685 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6387 -2.61% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for muted open as jobless claims rise

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims, while a steady flow of positive earnings reports offered markets some support. The Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound after weak 20-year bond auction

(Updates with market activity, details from Congressional Budget Office report) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, with a sale of 20-year government debt on the weak side, as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets suggested renewed optimism about a robust economic recovery. The Treasury sold $24 billion of 20-year bonds to yield 1.890%, which was more than one full basis point higher than the yield at the bidding deadline and a bit weak, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. The bid cover at 2.33 to 1 was slightly less than average, he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 8.8 basis points to 1.297%, after briefly crossing above 1.3% earlier in trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.4 basis points to 1.943%. Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve will begin to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday. Yields have rebounded almost 17 basis points since then. The U.S. Treasury Department is likely to be unable to pay its bills and provide funding for certain benefit programs sometime in October or November unless Congress approves legislation extending the agency's statutory borrowing authority, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecast on Wednesday. The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt limit haggling in Congress. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.6 basis points at 0.210%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.298%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 21 Wednesday 3:57PM New York / 1957 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-214/256 0.2098 0.016 Three-year note 99-246/256 0.3882 0.031 Five-year note 100-170/256 0.7378 0.064 Seven-year note 101-92/256 1.0464 0.078 10-year note 103-8/256 1.2951 0.086 20-year bond 106-100/256 1.8628 0.080 30-year bond 109-196/256 1.9419 0.073 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 2.25 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao, Herbert Lash and Ross Kerber; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Delta variant blues: Covid fears hammer Dow, S&P, Nasdaq

Despite surging cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 around the world, investors have largely been brushing off the risks, confident that vaccines will allow economic activity to return to normal. But that risk assessment may be changing. Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds from 12-day-old support on WTI pullback

USD/CAD edges higher, snaps two-day downtrend amid subdued session. US dollar struggles for clear direction after Wednesday’s pullback amid mixed clues. WTI consolidates the heaviest daily gains in three months on covid woes, stockpile increase. ECB, second-tier US-Canada data will be important for fresh impulse. USD/CAD edges higher around 1.2580,...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Breaches Ninety Cents

The cotton market finally pierced its ninety-cent resistance Thursday morning amid decent export sales news, and a retreating U.S. dollar. A surging Dow Jones is also helping cotton’s bullish cause. Although there are rising COVID infections, the marketplace (that is the equities and commodities) is handling the adversity fairly well.
StocksNPR

Stocks Sink And Yields Tumble As COVID-19 Fears Circle The World

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a week...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Stockskurv.com

Stocks Higher On Wall Street A Day After Broad Decline

(AP) – Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday as investors went back to buying following a rout the day before brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 index was up 1.6%. On Monday it fell 1.6%, its biggest drop since May. The spread of the more contagious delta variant has become a worry spot for investors and policymakers. While tens of millions of Americans have gotten vaccinated, there remains a significant percentage of Americans who are either reluctant or outright hostile to the idea of being vaccinated. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.21%.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a...
TravelSFGate

Travel stocks roar back a day after virus-fueled sell-off

Travel stocks bounced back Tuesday, a day after jitters over rising coronavirus cases caused a broad market slump that hit airlines, cruise lines and hotels especially hard. In midday trading, shares of American Airlines were up 6%, while Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines all gained at least 4%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar and bonds rally as virus fears oust inflation jitters

* Delta variant spread threatens economic recovery. * European shares open up 0.9% ahead of ECB meeting. SHANGHAI/LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The dollar neared its year-high and bonds rallied further on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant displaced inflation as investors’ primary concern and sent them rushing for safe-haven assets.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound from 5-month lows

(Adds afternoon pricing, comments) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge positions amidst the unexpected rally in U.S. bond prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has plunged almost 30 basis points in a week after the Federal Reserve persuaded investors data for June released July 13 showing the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years was transitory. The slide in yields has confounded investors, who say fundamentals suggest the 10-year Treasury will be trading by the end of this year to yield 2%, or almost double Tuesday's lows. What appeared to be short-covering in mid-curve Eurodollars early in the session initially pulled long end yields down, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Ten-year Treasury yields rose 2.9 basis points to 1.210%, after tumbling to 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 5.4 basis points to 1.869%. Trading was volatile. Ten-year Treasury yields overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. Yields on Monday declined as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns about the economic outlook and sent investors scrambling for safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price in a sharp downturn. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that won't be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in the January-March period," Colin said. The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. The recent moves might be more than convexity hedging from holders of mortgage securities who are buying duration as well as receiving fixed-income swaps, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "But broadly speaking, this seems to be much more flow driven than just position unwinding," she said. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 0.3 basis points at negative 0.415% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 101.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6 basis points at 0.194%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.43%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.264%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1935 -0.016 Three-year note 100-14/256 0.3566 -0.021 Five-year note 100-248/256 0.6754 -0.015 Seven-year note 101-226/256 0.9689 0.005 10-year note 103-212/256 1.2102 0.029 20-year bond 107-192/256 1.784 0.049 30-year bond 111-132/256 1.8694 0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)
Worldhot96.com

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) – While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...

