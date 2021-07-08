White supremacists march in Philly and the critical race theory debate

Over 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through Philadelphia last weekend. Philly-based activist ABDUL-ALIY MUHAMMAD documented their Center City march on video and became one of several victims of violence and retaliation by the hate group. Muhammad joins us to talk about Patriot Front and the violence that erupted. Then, we discuss how critical race theory, a once relatively obscure legal theory, became a politicized debate. Across the country, Republican lawmakers are trying to pass more than a dozen bills banning or restricting how K-12 teachers talk or teach about race. Temple University professor MARC LAMONT HILL joins us to talk about what CRT really is and how its meaning has been twisted into a racist rallying call.