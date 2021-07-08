Cancel
San Francisco, CA

SF’s Bastille Week 2021: Celebrate French Food & Culture (July 11-18)

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Bastille Week Photo Competition and Win Great Prizes! The Grand Prize is two economy airline tickets from SFO to a complimentary Club Med 7-night land only vacation for two at one of the following resorts in Club Med North America, compliments of Calparrio Travel. Starting Sunday, July 11th through Sunday, July 18, we challenge everyone in the greater Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma to participate in our Bastille Week Photo competition by discovering and supporting various French and francophone restaurants, vineyards, stores, businesses, associations, schools, and artists located in your own county and neighboring ones. Participating vendors will be listed on Mapstr with all the promotions and information needed to find them online or in-person.

