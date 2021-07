John Cena arrived in the closing moments of WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night, marking the first time he's been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36. Cena assured fans in his post-show promo that this was not a one-night occasion, then announced he'd be opening this week's edition of Monday Night Raw to explain why he's back. He said in a video promo, "Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises, so many of the WWE Universe have a litany of questions. Who? What? When? Where? Why? Amongst others. Well, I'm not going to make you wait for answers, I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation and you're not going to want to miss it."