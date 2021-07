Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used foul language Thursday as he said he would refuse to answer corruption charges that a Senate committee is investigating involving government vaccine purchases. The senate's Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, known in Portuguese by its acronym CPI, has been for weeks investigating Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "Do you know what my answer is?" Bolsonaro said in his weekly broadcast on social media. "I crap on the CPI. I will answer nothing."