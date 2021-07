Jim is an engaging performer. Our Riggers Loft audiences love him! He is the lead vocalist for The Dawdlers, the former “Paul Guy” in Bay Area Beatles’ tribute band The Sun Kings from 2013-16, and still “Paul” in Lennon & McCartney tribute band Two of Us with Drew Harrison. Jim has a clear tenor voice; his repertoire spans from The Beatles, to Squeeze, to Crowded House, to Coldplay.