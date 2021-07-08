Elois Henry, of Dowagiac

Elois M. Henry, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Timbers of Cass County. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 9, at noon, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Pastor James Dunn officiating. Burial will follow and South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Elois online may do so at clarkch.com.