Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dowagiac, MI

Elois Henry, of Dowagiac

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElois M. Henry, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Timbers of Cass County. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 9, at noon, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Pastor James Dunn officiating. Burial will follow and South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Elois online may do so at clarkch.com.

www.leaderpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dowagiac, MI
Obituaries
City
Dowagiac, MI
City
Wayne, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Clark Chapel#Creative Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy